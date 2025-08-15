Democrats like Zohran Mamdani claim to embrace young people. They’re betraying them

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Democratic Party’s shift began quietly under President Bill Clinton with promises of welfare reform and opportunity for all. However, those promises are now a distant memory. The party is now a haven for elites who virtue-signal from their penthouses while pushing policies that crush economic mobility for the American working class.

Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old frontrunner for New York City mayor, embodies that betrayal. The son of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mira Nair and a prominent academic, he enjoys a six-figure salary while railing against privilege and taking advantage of a rent-controlled apartment meant for struggling families. This is elite entitlement disguised as socialism, not genuine populism.

Mamdani’s proposal for a citywide rent freeze affecting 2 million tenants and 200,000 subsidized units may sound compassionate, but it is a recycled failure. California and Seattle tried this playbook and the results were predictable: the housing supply shrank, landlords fled, and renters were left stuck in deteriorating units. For young Americans already crushed by $1.7 trillion in student debt, this means a lifetime of renting with no chance to build wealth. His plan for government-run supermarkets would be just as destructive, stiffling private innovation, gutting small businesses and creating another costly and inefficient bureaucracy.

From a collapsing housing market to soaring food costs, Mamdani’s $30 minimum wage proposal is another disastrous policy. It may briefly raise paychecks, but it will drive layoffs, fuel automation and force small businesses to close. The damage would hit hardest at a time when youth unemployment is already near 15 percent. This directly mirrors the Biden-Harris era of inflationary, anti-growth policies that destroyed the purchasing power of young Americans.

The threat goes beyond paychecks. Mamdani doubles down on sanctuary city policies while pushing to reduce the NYPD as New York struggles with the arrival of approximately 200,000 illegal immigrants since 2022 who have overwhelmed New York’s housing and public services. This results in fiercer competition for apartments, higher costs and eroding public safety.

On education, he backs union-driven education, weakening mayoral control to prioritize political agendas over academic excellence. Mamdani’s "Green Schools for a Healthier NYC" initiative, estimated to cost $3.27 billion over 10 years, claims to modernize school buildings with eco-upgrades. This vanity project, funded by taxing the rich, would ultimately hit middle-class families through higher rent, increased utility bills and fewer jobs.

The pattern is a repeat of a failed Los Angeles attempt for a green school program that exploded costs far beyond initial estimates, forcing cuts to other public services while taxpayers were left with the bill. Instead of creating opportunity, Mamdani’s scheme would saddle the next generation with higher taxes and fewer economic opportunities for a better life.

We do not need to guess how Mamdani’s socialist agenda would turn out, it has already been tested and failed in America’s big cities. Just look at Chicago under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Her progressive agenda mirrors Mamdani’s platforms, such as union control over schools, unsustainable social spending, soft-on-crime policies and a community-centered activist approach to policing that ultimately reduced the police force.

The result was devastating yet predictable: violent crime surged 52%, the "share of carjackings by juveniles more than doubled, from 18% to 41%, according to CBS News," businesses shut down, and schools fell deeper into dysfunction with declining enrollment and academic performance. Lightfoot became the first Chicago mayor in 40 years to lose re-election, proof that policies promising "equity" deliver chaos.

Globally, Mamdani’s democratic socialism brand follows the ruins of Hugo Chávez’s Venezuela, where price controls and nationalization promised equality but delivered hyperinflation exceeding 10 million percent, triggering an economic crisis that ultimately drove millions of young people to flee in search of better living and working conditions.

The same failures followed Fidel Castro’s Cuba, where he aimed for "equity" but rent freezes led to decaying infrastructure and generations trapped in poverty. Socialist experiments always come wrapped in grand promises, but they leave the working class paying the price while elites like Mamdani remain shielded from the fallout.

Young Americans cannot afford to be the next casualties of an elite experiment disguised as progress. The way forward is rooted in free-market growth, lower taxes, fewer regulations, and policies that reward work rather than dependency. It is our time to reject the cycle of socialist promises and economic failure. The future of our youth and the strength of our nation hinge on rejecting the Democrats’ betrayal before it locks another generation into decline.

