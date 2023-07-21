A worrying new poll reveals what students really believe about censorship

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There was a time when universities were heralded as the epitome of free thought and critical dialogue. But the times have changed.

Speakers being disinvited, shouted down or persuaded to withdraw have become increasingly common. Bias reporting systems, meant to protect, are now casting a wide net, catching even innocuous conversations in the dragnet. At Virginia Tech, a student reported hearing male students chatting about a snowball fight and the athleticism of their female peers. Should this be a cause for alarm?

Skeptics may dismiss the concerns surrounding free speech as mere hyperbole. But our new nationwide survey of 2,250 college students from 131 universities paints a different picture. The statistics are disconcerting – 74 percent of students think professors should be reported to the university for saying something offensive, and 58 percent believe the same for other students.

Does this mean our campuses are aflame with hate speech and harassment? Not exactly. The survey asked students why professors should be reported and listed 10 statements about affirmative action, police shootings, and vaccines. A staggering 88 percent of students who favored reporting cited these statements.

What kind of statements are we talking about? For example, 40 percent of all students think a professor should be reported for saying, "If you look at the data, there is no evidence of anti-Black bias in police shootings." And don’t assume this is a one-way street. While right-leaning statements are often in the crosshairs, left-leaning views aren't safe. For instance, 14 percent of all students would report a professor for saying, "Not getting vaccinated for COVID is irresponsible and inconsiderate to others."

Despite the negative trends, the survey does present some solace for proponents of free expression. It reveals that most students feel at ease with sharing their opinions. But, a closer look reveals this comfort to be a mirage. Nearly half of these students confess that their comfort comes from believing their views align with the majority.

For the dissenters, the picture is grim. A worrying 72 percent of students who don’t feel comfortable speaking out cite concern over their opinions being deemed unacceptable.

The purpose of universities extends beyond imparting knowledge; they are meant to be crucibles for critical thinking. To ensure that the leaders of tomorrow are adept problem-solvers, we must foster an environment where ideas, however diverse, can be freely expressed and debated.

As we navigate the increasingly complicated landscape of free speech on campuses, it's time to reconsider our approach. One solution would be for universities to provide free speech training modeled on programs like the one at Stanford Law School. Another example of innovative thinking is the new School of Civic Life and Leadership established at the University of North Carolina's Chapel Hill campus.

In fostering an open, diverse and civil environment, we can ensure students understand their right to free speech and feel encouraged and comfortable exercising it without fear of retaliation. This allows for a free and open exchange of ideas, offering unique perspectives and insights that enrich our communities and education system.

The implications of this issue stretch beyond campuses as well. The current generation of college students are tomorrow's professionals, leaders and citizens, and they must have the tools to engage in civil discourse.

Educating individuals on how to share their perspectives respectfully can create a culture of acceptance and understanding that carries into all aspects of our lives.