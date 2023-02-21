Woke Willy Wonka, New Orleans mayor flips the bird, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host explains China's impact in Russia. Continue reading…

SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS – This education reform plan could be a blueprint for the entire country. Continue reading…

MARK ESPER – Here's how we defeat Russia and deter China. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – We all know Biden is no uniter. Continue reading…

WOKE WONKA? – Woke bullies will rewrite every bit of history and literature … if we let them. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – New Orleans mayor was 'flipping the bird.' Continue watching…

FORGET COVID – CDC now warns this virus is highly contagious. Continue reading…

‘PC ON STERIODS’ – Political correctness never went far enough to spark meaningful ire. But that is over. Continue reading…

PRESIDENTS' DAY – George and Barbara Bush modeled true leadership. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…