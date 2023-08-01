Woke culture pushed this mom too far, Biden's coming for another appliance and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

JESSE WATTERS – Hunter Biden's business partner Devon Archer just flipped on the Bidens and it's bad… Continue watching…

PAGING JASON ALDEAN – Cancel culture is getting canceled and it's about time… Continue reading…

JONATHAN TURLEY – Joe and Jill Biden finally acknowledge 7th grandchild for most obnoxious reason… Continue reading…

ENOUGH ALREADY – Woke culture has pushed this mom too far… Continue reading…

RICHARD FOWLER – My ancestor was a slave. Don't tell my family slavery benefited slaves… Continue reading…

SUPREME COURT SPOTLIGHT – Supreme Court Justice Jackson's second error reveals another industry gone woke… Continue reading…

WATCH: PEACHY KEENAN – What was Disney thinking?… See the video…

SORORITY SISTERS SPEAK UP – Our sorority allowed a biological male to join. We're suing for women's rights… Continue reading…

REP. RANDY FEENSTRA – Where ‘Bidenomics’ failed, Republicans have delivered… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News Host Laura Ingraham unpacks the influence-peddling allegations against the Biden family… Watch now...

BIG BUST – The ‘Parents for Teachers Union’ effort flops worse than CNN+… Continue reading…

CHAD WOLF – Biden is cooking the books at the border… Continue reading…

A WAY FORWARD – Florida offers a blueprint to confront America's civics crisis… Continue reading…

WATCH: NED RYUN – This could completely change the dynamics of the 2024 election… See the video…

FOUR PILLARS – These four areas are critical to a woman's overall health. Here's the one we neglect… Continue reading…

ON THE RADAR – United States and China are taking opposite approaches to AI. That should concern us all… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – The real Biden family business Check out all of our political cartoons...