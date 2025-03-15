Why US must assert industrial dominance in light of China-Europe ties

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As President Donald Trump has argued, America’s economic security is our national security, whether it’s reshoring jobs in critical industries or promoting robust commerce to create the jobs and technologies that will drive the world economy during this new Golden Age and into the future.

America is already the leader in AI, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, energy and more – but that position can still be threatened not just by China, our greatest economic adversary, but also by some of our oldest allies in the European Union.

As China seeks to weaken the U.S. and expand its global influence, it's eyeing the 27-nation EU as a partner against American industry. In critical sectors – auto manufacturing, clean energy, technology, aerospace and defense – China is tightening its grip on European markets.

For years, China and the U.S. have been neck-and-neck as the EU’s largest trading partner. But as the EU is rushing to curb its reliance on the U.S. for national security, the EU-China economic ties are only growing stronger.

China is now the world’s largest car-exporting country and that’s in large part thanks to the popularity of Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) in Europe. In fact, in 2023 the number of Chinese EVs exported to Europe outperformed American EV exports. Projections indicate that the market share of Chinese brands in Europe could rise from 2.5% in 2023 to nearly 10% by 2034, even despite tariffs imposed by the European Commission.

Similarly, the EU’s goal to be the first climate-neutral continent by 2050 is fueling a deeper dependence on China. The EU remains heavily reliant on China for raw minerals to support solar and wind supply chains. The European Commission recently admitted that 75% of recent solar modules installed in Europe were imported from China.

China’s technology ambitions are clear: surpass the U.S., infiltrate the industries of the future and threaten our national security in the process. Its curiously titled "Made in China 2025" initiative aims to position the country as the global leader in advanced manufacturing, particularly in AI, robotics, aerospace and clean energy.

China has already overtaken the U.S. in patent applications. The state massively invests in semiconductor production and green tech to reduce its reliance on American technology and control much of the world’s supply chain for battery cells, solar modules and wind turbines. With billions pouring into research and development and state-backed firms to compete with U.S. giants like Google and Microsoft, China is directly challenging U.S. innovation and security.

China’s state-backed aerospace manufacturer is now planning to expand further into Western markets with deeper investment into European jet maker Airbus and compete with America’s dominant aerospace industry and its largest company, Boeing.

Supporting American-made aerospace companies, which are prioritized to partner with the U.S. government as a builder and supplier of cutting-edge warfighting technologies, is critical for economic and national security. American-made companies have an integrated supply chain throughout the country and Boeing specifically is a market leader around the world as one of America’s largest exporters.

Undermining American companies and prioritizing Chinese-backed companies doesn’t just weaken American industry – it opens the door for adversaries like China to overtake the market and weaken America itself.

America stands at a crossroads. Biden-era regulations have already weakened flagship American companies, putting our global competitiveness at risk. If we allow China to tighten its grip on critical industries – whether through EV dominance in Europe, control over green energy supply chains, or its continued push for technological supremacy – we risk ceding our economic future to a regime that seeks to displace us.

Boeing is a great example, despite its challenges, for how prioritizing American-made companies over adversaries like China and other nations that partner with China is essential to both our economic and national security. Without its success, Airbus and Chinese manufacturers will dominate the aerospace and defense industries, leaving America vulnerable.

Republican lawmakers must stand behind President Donald Trump’s America First agenda to ensure U.S. companies remain strong, competitive and capable of leading the world. This isn’t just about economics – it’s about securing the future of America, protecting our national security and ensuring that American innovation continues to drive global progress.

If we fail to protect our critical industries, we risk handing over our future to those who would seek to undermine us on the global stage. To preserve America’s economic and national security, we must prioritize policies that empower American businesses, defend innovation and ensure we remain the world’s technology superpower.