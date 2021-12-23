Kevin Walling is a Democratic campaign strategist, former Biden 2020 Campaign Surrogate, Vice President at HGCreative, and a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Radio, and Fox Business.
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Kevin Walling is a Democratic campaign strategist, former Biden 2020 Campaign Surrogate, Vice President at HGCreative, and a regular guest on Fox News, Fox Radio, and Fox Business.