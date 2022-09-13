Pastor Max Lucado shares message of hope for the weary in new faith book

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Many Americans in 2022 are weary — and hoping for a less stressful life.

Pastor Max Lucado joined "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday morning to discuss his new book for all those who are exhausted, overstressed and in need of sustenance.

The book is called "Help Is Here: Finding Fresh Strength and Purpose in the Power of the Holy Spirit."

LIMBAUGH FATHER-DAUGHTER BOOK ABOUT THE BIBLE AIMS TO INSPIRE EVERYDAY PEOPLE IN THEIR FAITH

The San Antonio, Texas-based pastor focused his messages on the hurting, the guilty, the lonely and the discouraged.

"Sometimes, I just feel like our society is coming unraveled. We’re worn out," he said.

Lucado discussed anxiety and depression among Americans today and advised readers to look to the Holy Spirit in time of need.

DOUBLE RAINBOW OVER BUCKINGHAM PALACE AFTER DEATH OF QUEEN ELIZABETH II: A ‘LASTING SYMBOL'

"The invisible presence of God [is] executing the will of God all over the planet today," he said.

In an excerpt from his new book, Lucado explained the concept of the Holy Spirit as "the power to make good choices, keep promises and silence the inner fear and failure."

CHRISTIAN APP HALLOW REACHES 100 MILLION PRAYER MARK, SERVES WIDE AUDIENCE OF BELIEVERS

He encouraged readers to believe that God is alive and well — as the pastor once had to remind even himself years ago.

Lucado, originally from the small town of Andrews, Texas, was rebellious in his teenage years, he said, and believes Jesus found him and changed his heart.

He went on to graduate from college with two degrees and work in ministry when he met his wife, Denalyn.

The couple spent many years in Rio de Janeiro building churches before moving back to Texas and raising a family.

With many other books under his belt, Lucado has sold over 145 million copies of his books in over 50 languages worldwide.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is America's bestselling inspirational author, according to his website.

His new book, available now, can be purchased at maxlucado.com.