The warrior ethos effect: Why female enlistment is surging under Trump 

For years, we’ve watched with frustration as Democratic administrations pulled America’s military away from its core mission and dragged it into a culture war that it never asked for.

As a veteran and a current service member of the U.S. Armed Forces, we have seen firsthand how the military was transformed under the Biden administration into a progressive playground where identity politics took priority over readiness. Standards were weakened. Language was policed. And under the banner of "diversity," the integrity and morale of our military was quietly undermined.

It’s no wonder military recruitment hit historic lows, especially among women. When the Pentagon began forcing female service members to share locker rooms, showers and sleeping quarters with biological males, it sent a loud message: Women’s safety and privacy were no longer a priority.

Even merit-based advancement, a core principle at the heart of any effective and lethal military, was replaced with divisive quotas and radical social engineering. But that tide is turning under the strong, unapologetic leadership of President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

This year, nearly 7,300 more women have enlisted in our armed forces compared to the same time last year. That’s not just a statistic; it’s a clear and resounding statement. American women are coming back to the military, and they’re doing so under the Trump administration.

This surge is the result of a leadership philosophy rooted in a warrior ethos, fairness and unshakable standards. Secretary Hegseth has made it clear: women are welcome to serve in combat, but they will meet the same demanding physical and mental standards as their male counterparts.

That’s not discrimination; that’s respect. Equal treatment means equal expectations.

The results speak for themselves. The Army has already exceeded its recruiting goals by more than 10%, and every service branch is on track to meet or exceed their numbers. Why? Because the American people are seeing a military returning to its purpose: fighting and winning wars – not pronoun briefings and DEI seminars.

As a veteran and a current service member, we’ve lived the difference between mission-first leadership and agenda-first leadership. When troops trust their commanders and believe in the mission, morale rises. Standards rise. Readiness improves. That’s the culture we’re seeing return today.

In Congress, we’ve also proudly supported real investments in our troops, including a 10% pay raise for junior enlisted personnel. These young men and women are the backbone of our force. They shouldn’t have to choose between serving their country and putting food on the table.

Of course, the media doesn’t like this narrative. They’d rather spin up outrage and falsehoods. But strong values like faith, family and patriotism have always been part of what makes the U.S. Armed Forces exceptional. It’s no coincidence that as leadership returns to those values, enlistment is rebounding.

To the young women of this country: you are needed. If you are strong, tough, disciplined and ready to serve something bigger than yourself, the United States military is a place where you can thrive. You will be respected. You will be expected to perform. And you will be part of a force that values your contribution – not because of who you are, but because of what you bring to the mission.

The rise in female enlistment is proof that America’s women are watching, and they’re responding to real leadership. Not the hollow pandering of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, but the return of strength, moral clarity and unapologetic patriotism.

With conservative leadership at the helm, the U.S. is getting back on track. And we’re proud to stand with the women leading the way.

Rep. Sheri Biggs, a Republican, represents South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District.

Disclaimer: Rep. Sheri Biggs is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard. The views expressed in this op-ed are her own and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Air National Guard or the Department of Defense.