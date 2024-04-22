There cannot be a unilateral move at the UN to establish a Palestinian terror state

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Since Hamas' horrific attack on October 7th, in which over 1,200 Israelis were killed, 250 were captured and taken as hostages to Gaza, and thousands wounded, I am in the United Nations Security Council on a near weekly, sometimes daily, basis. Yet not one of these meetings has been dedicated to advancing the release of our hostages held in captivity in Gaza, nor to condemning Hamas for its heinous actions. These meetings are dedicated solely to slandering Israel in its defensive war against Hamas terrorists who have sworn to repeat October 7th again and again until Israel is destroyed.

This is a war for the state of Israel's future. Yet, in this distorted world of the U.N. where forward is backward and up is down, the Security Council sought to reward terrorism by unilaterally granting the Palestinians full membership after they committed the most widespread massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

It is appalling, especially considering the requirements for admission to the U.N.: permanent population, defined territory, government, and capacity to enter relations with other states.

FULL UN MEMBERSHIP WON'T HELP PALESTINIANS WITH STATEHOOD, US AMBASSADOR SAYS

The Palestinian Authority has absolutely no control over Gaza. Everyone knows it. But even in Judea and Samaria, entire neighborhoods and cities are ruled by other terrorist gangs, and the Palestinian "Authority," ironically, has no authority. Who exactly was the Council voting to "recognize" and give full membership status to?

But, above anything else, a very important principle stated in Article 4 of the U.N. Charter is, "Membership in the United Nations is open to all peace-loving states."

If the U.N. can’t prevent wars or defend human rights, it has lost any reason to exist.

Does anyone doubt that the Palestinians fail to meet these criteria? Did anyone hear any Palestinian leader even condemn the massacre of Israeli children?

In every poll, even those conducted by the Palestinians, the vast majority of Palestinians support Hamas and continued terror against Israelis.

THE SECURITY COUNCIL REVIVES THE PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY’S UN HOPES. THE US SAYS NOT YET

The Palestinian Authority is the opposite of a "peace-loving" entity.

The Palestinian Authority not only have not condemned the October 7th Massacre, they are also paying monthly salaries to all the terrorists that took part in it, rewarding the rapists.

This is a genocide-loving entity that does not deserve any status at the U.N.

But sadly, for the Security Council, the Palestinians' inability to meet the criteria simply does not matter. The U.N. Charter is important to them only when it can be used against Israel. In other words, the U.N. Charter be damned. International law be damned.

What this Council has decided to focus on is granting a prize to terrorists. Granting the perpetrators and supporters of October 7th full membership status in the U.N. is the vilest reward for the vilest crimes.

The only thing that a forced, unilateral recognition of a Palestinian State would do is to make any future negotiations almost impossible. As long as the Palestinians feel that they can exploit this politicized body to their benefit, why would they bother at the negotiating table or support any compromise?

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY FORMS NEW CABINET FOLLOWING WORLDWIDE CALLS FOR GOVERNMENT REFORM

The Palestinians have rejected every peace plan ever made and they continue to support terror and boycott negotiations. And now they know that their rejectionism pays off.

They can say no, no, no, but still get what they demand, because the U.N. is guided by politics, not morality or truth.

All the Security Council is "accomplishing" through this destructive approach, is making a solution to the conflict unattainable.

The U.N. is no longer about multilateralism, sadly. It is now committed to multi-terrorism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

And if the U.N. can’t prevent wars or defend human rights, it has lost any reason to exist.

The day will come when it will be shuttered. The U.N., as we know it, will cease to exist and in its place will stand a body that truly cares about human rights. That truly fights to promote peace. That is capable of putting politics aside, for the sake of justice, morality, and humanity. And when that day comes – and it will – the meeting and subsequent vote to force the establishment of a Palesti-Nazi state will be remembered as catalysts of the UN’s collapse.

A meeting where the world burned, but all that concerned the Security Council was helping terrorists in Gaza survive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A meeting where a terror entity could be given full membership status. This is how far the UN has fallen. And this is why the UN – in its current format – has no future.

I truly pray for brighter days. For a time when the U.N. can successfully combat the forces of darkness, not welcome them and be influenced by them.