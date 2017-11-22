Unhinged school board chairman calls Trump a 'bona fide idiot'

A Virginia school board chairman is making national news after calling President Trump a "bonafide (sic) idiot."

Ryan Sawyers, the chairman of the Prince William County School Board, smeared the president on Twitter. He also told students they are not required to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance or the national anthem.

"Your are not required to stand for the national anthem or pledge. There will be no action taken against you for choosing to not stand or participate. Our President is a bonafide idiot but you are safe in PWCS.

The Democrat defended his deranged attack on the president during an interview with Fox5 in DC.

