Ukraine war, US border crisis: Biden's COVID rules change would make bad situation worse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For good reason, Americans everywhere are suffering from pandemic fatigue. For their own selfish purposes, some politicians weaponized COVID-19 by implementing life-altering and, in some cases, life-ruining policies.

As a society, we have been left broken both economically and socially by poor shutdown, quarantine and remote-learning decisions by those who would call themselves our "leaders." And while we, as U.S. citizens, are subjected to harsh rules by the Biden administration, illegal immigrants are not. In fact, when it comes to COVID-19 protocols, illegal immigrants are given preferential treatment compared with the rest of us. Some would even say, they are treated with "kid gloves."

Recognizing the threat COVID-19 posed to vulnerable citizens by those entering our country illegally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), under President Trump’s administration, implemented a health rule using authority derived from Title 42 of the U.S. Code. (Or in layman’s terms, the law.) The rule allowed immigration officials to immediately expel illegal border crossers to Mexico upon apprehension.

I'M IN POLAND HELPING UKRAINIAN REFUGEES, AND SEEING THIS CRISIS FIRSTHAND IS SHOCKING

The Trump’s administration uniformly applied the rule to all illegal border crossers, and though the CDC continued the rule into the current administration, President Biden substantially altered its application, which is one of the main reasons we have seen an explosion in illegal immigration.

Even though the threat of COVID-19 from those entering our country illegally is still very real, the CDC, under Biden’s leadership, is considering rescinding the health rule. This decision, if made, will not allow for the immediate expulsion of illegal border crossers. For common sense U.S. citizens, this imminent decision is a head scratcher at best, but for the radical left, it is being cheered.

Knowing that this decision is imminent, we must consider the ramifications, especially in light of Russia’s immoral invasion of Ukraine.

To get rid of the Title 42 health rule at this time will only serve to harm legitimate asylum seekers like those from Ukraine.

As the most compassionate country in the world, we want to ensure the sanctity of life is upheld. We believe the rule of law is the only way to accomplish this end. The proper application of the rule of law allows truly vulnerable women and children and, in some cases men, to seek and be granted relief here in the United States.

It is not compassionate to allow persons from countries with no legitimate claim to clog up the system by seeking asylum simply because economic prospects in their country of origin do not meet their liking.

The proper application of Title 42 allows the U.S. government to adjudicate asylum claims from individuals from Ukraine and other countries in a timely manner, thereby allowing relief without waiting in limbo for years. To end the lawful and rational use of Title 42 while COVID-19 is still a threat would be a tremendous mistake and will inevitably cause more chaos on the border and will only hurt vulnerable individuals like those from Ukraine.

This month is a perfect example. By March 15, 2022, nearly 100,000 arrests occurred on our southwest border. Of those people arrested, only half were removed under Title 42. The rest were processed under Title 8 of the U.S. Code and were either released immediately or transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement or the Department of Health and Human Services for release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Under President Trump, all persons except for people from extremely vulnerable countries were expelled under the CDC’s health rule. Because President Trump implemented the rule uniformly and because of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), illegal border-crossings were at multi-generational lows, allowing for a more efficient immigration system.

Immediately upon taking office, President Biden rescinded most of President Trump’s policies and programs and largely changed the application of the health rule under Title 42, which is why we are in the largest border crisis in U.S. history.

To get rid of the Title 42 health rule at this time will only serve to harm legitimate asylum seekers like those from Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If the far left truly cared about the safety of the vulnerable, they would push for the proper application of the rule of law. Instead, they push for political open border policies that ultimately harm the innocent.

We are all tired of the pandemic, but COVID-19 is still a reality on our border, and as such, we must continue to exercise common sense in the application of law.