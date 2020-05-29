Adriana Cohen: Twitter not only politically biased, it's crossed over into election meddling, too

It's ironic that Democrats and their mouthpieces in media have been pounding the table the past few years about Russia, Russia, Russia and the importance of preserving the integrity of our elections while overlooking the fox in the henhouse of Silicon Valley.

A powerful tech sector, run by ultra-liberal political activists at Twitter and other social media networks, routinely censor conservatives and any voices that stray from its left-wing ideology.

This includes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., whose Twitter account was suspended last August. This week, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted: "Two years ago, Twitter shadow bans @RepMattGaetz @MarkMeadows @DevinNunes and myself. Now they've decided to censor @realDonaldTrump What's next, @jack?"

Of course, Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, denies any foul play while the rest of us see pervasive evidence of alarming political bias -- and de facto election meddling.

Take Twitter's latest attempt to humiliate President Donald Trump by fact-checking some of his tweets expressing concern about mail-in voter fraud.

This week, Twitter singularly targeted the president -- in the midst of a presidential election cycle -- effectively labeling his tweets as "fake news" despite ample evidence that mail-in voter fraud exists. Had Twitter administrators bothered to do a simple internet search, they would've found that federal prosecutors charged Thomas Cooper, a 47-year-old postal carrier, on Tuesday for fraudulently altering mail-in ballots from one political party to another.

Or Twitter's content monitors could've easily gone to WhiteHouse.gov and found a comprehensive study done by the Heritage Foundation which details scores of examples of voter fraud surrounding absentee ballots.

Or, heck, Twitter could've watched a 2004 video available on YouTube by Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who warned: "Paper ballots are EXTREMELY susceptible to fraud... I can show you experience which would make your head spin."

This is precisely what the president was warning us about in his tweets, but alas, Twitter's "fact-checkers" either didn't bother to do basic research or, worse, deliberately chose not to.

If you suspect it's the latter, then you are correct given the politically charged, anti-Trump tweets recently uncovered and outlined in an eye-opening piece at Fox News.

Yoel Roth, Twitter's Head of Site Integrity has tweeted his disdain for our commander in chief and the millions of patriotic, law-abiding Americans who support him. In November 2016, Roth tweeted "I'm just saying, we fly over those states that voted for a racist tangerine for a reason."

Translation: If you live in "fly-over" states and voted for Trump, then your voice doesn't count.

Twitter is "fact-checking" the president -- while turning a blind eye to his past and present political opponents who've spread malicious misinformation on its platform in an attempt to stop Trump from getting elected in 2016 and to block him from getting re-elected this November.

Or how about this missive? In September 2016, Roth tweeted: "I've never donated to a presidential campaign before, but I just gave $100 to Hillary for America. We can't f--- around anymore." Roth has also compared the Trump administration to "ACTUAL NAZIS."

This is who Twitter wants us to trust as a "neutral" fact-checker.

Now also consider that when Twitter "fact-checked" the president, it linked to selectively chosen information that attempts to counter the accuracy of the president's tweets. Articles that were -- you guessed it -- created by anti-Trump left-wing media.

No bias there right?

But that's not all. What's also glaringly obvious and warranting the executive action by the president we're told is forthcoming is that Twitter hasn't fact-checked any Democratic lawmakers, media outlets or blue check-marked "journalists" who've spent the past four years spreading malicious lies and misinformation about the Russia collusion conspiracy theory and propaganda campaign that was waged against President Trump and his 2016 campaign since debunked by a special counsel probe.

This stacked deck has sparked a widespread backlash against Twitter and a historic warning by the president via tweet Thursday morning: "This will be a Big Day for Social Media and FAIRNESS!" The president is expected to announce an executive order addressing the matter in the near future.

Not a minute too soon!

Twitter has not only demonstrated rampant political bias for far too long -- it's also crossed the line into election meddling -- as studies have shown most voters get their news online.

So if conservative candidates like the president are being censored but not his Democrat opponent, Joe Biden, it's a rigged system that jeopardizes the integrity of our elections.

It's high time to right the ship.

