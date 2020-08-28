Tucker Carlson: Trump's RNC speech was first time in weeks he looked likely to win reelection

President Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday was the first moment in weeks when he seemed likely to win reelection, Tucker Carlson said Friday.

Carlson argued that Trump's discusson of riots and other unrest gives him an edge over Democrats, whom he accused of being reluctant to condemn such violence.

"The United States has flaws, but it's also, the president reminded us last night, the most free, just and exceptional nation on Earth," the "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said. "That's true. In our country, free speech is allowed, violence is not allowed. What separates American democracy from Taliban theocracy, for example, is that in America people can disagree with one another and disagree with the government without fearing for their lives. This used to be obvious. It was the foundation of our civic life.

"And yet, all of a sudden, Joe Biden could never say this out loud ... He must stay silent about that. But Donald Trump doesn't have to, and so he said it and as a result, for the first time since the Wuhan coronavirus arrived here, the president seemed likely to win reelection.

"Democrats are watching carefully, they know this, they can smell something has changed, they know why. Normal people hate the violence they have unleashed. And that's why this week -- finally, after months -- Joe Biden issued a tepid statement gently scolding the rioters. But it's too late for that. This has been going on for too long."

On May 31, Biden issued a statement in response to the death of George Floyd in which he stated that protesting police brutality "is right and necessary.

"It’s an utterly American response," the former vice president went on. "But burning down communities and needless destruction is not. Violence that endangers lives is not. Violence that guts and shutters businesses that serve the community is not

On Wednesday, following three nights of rioting in Kenosha, Wis. over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Biden tweeted: "Needless violence won’t heal us. We need to end the violence — and peacefully come together to demand justice."