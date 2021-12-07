Tucker Carlson: Peaceful assembly is suddenly a crime depending upon who you voted for

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If you’re planning to be in Washington DC tomorrow, your nation's capital, be careful. A group of political extremists plan to shut down the city. We're not guessing about this because they’re not subtle about what they intend to do.

They literally call their group, "Shut Down DC." On their website, the extremists describe the violence they plan to commit tomorrow in Washington. They’re planning "disruptive direct action" to end quote, "business as usual" and "dismantle" the country’s core systems of government. In case there’s any remaining doubt about their goal, they’re calling tomorrow’s "disruptive direct action," "December 7: Shut Down the Capitol." As in the United States Capitol.

What would you call an event like this? There’s really no other word for it: it's an insurrection. It is a planned uprising against our elected government. In fact, it is an attack on democracy itself, maybe the most organized attack since the Civil War and September 11. If you’ve been paying attention for the past year – eleven months to the day in fact – you probably assume our elected officials vehemently oppose this. They’re against insurrections. In fact, at this point, insurrections are the main thing they’re against. Their whole job is to oppose insurrection.

Nancy Pelosi tells us that every day. So does Liz Cheney. But not in this case. It turns out that some insurrections are just fine – it all depends on who is planning on insurrecting. Just today, Nancy’s Pelosi’s top bodyguard, William J. Walker, the House Sergeant at Arms, issued a statement describing tomorrow’s insurrection as the "shut down the capitol" event; this is the "city-wide first amendment demonstration." No big deal, implied Walker, just a group of political extremists coming to shut down the United States Congress while it’s in session. Not a threat.

The funny thing is, Walker’s hilariously understated response to tomorrow’s outbreak of left-wing violence sounds a lot like the government's initial response to the rally in January, when conservatives descended on the city.

On the morning of January 6th, the regional director at the Department of Homeland Security wrote a memo with the subject line, "Updates on Rallies/Protests." That day, DHS was tracking three major rallies. One of them featured a speech by the then-sitting president on election integrity.

Pursuant to National Park Service Permit 21-0278, the DHS expected about 20,000 people to attend the event at the Ellipse, just south of the White House. All of these people, the DHS bulletin made clear, had a constitutional right to be there. They also had a right to leave the Ellipse and go wherever they wanted because it was, at the time anyway, their country. "It is expected," the memo said, "that a portion of this group will march to the U.S. Capitol." And they did - and it was hardly a surprise when they did.

It was all, as Pelosi would say of tomorrow’s planned insurrection, a "First Amendment demonstration." It was Americans peacefully assembling to express their political views, as for nearly 250 years, the Bill of Rights has guaranteed they can. There’s nothing more American than that, we've heard that for decades.

Yet, here's the change. Suddenly it's a crime to do this, depending upon who you voted for. This is Congressman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, a sitting member of Congress and the Chairman of the House Committee that claims to be looking into what happened on January 6.

Thompson already knows perfectly what happened on January 6. He and the rest of the committee are sitting on thousands of hours of videotape they refuse to release to the public. So fact finding is hardly the point of the mission here. The point, very clearly and ever more clearly with each passing day, is to criminalize political dissent. Now that's a strong claim and if you doubt that, watch Bennie Thompson explain how he plans to handle a former Trump official the committee has subpoenaed. The man in question has not been charged or even accused of a crime. He was not inside the Capitol building on January 6th. Yet, here’s Bennie Thompson warning that if this man dares to use his Fifth Amendment right, the not to incriminate himself, then he is, by definition, guilty of a crime:

BENNIE THOMSON ON MSNBC: Our charge is to get to the facts. Mr. Clark, through his attorney, has been deliberately avoiding us. // Obviously, he is aware that something went on that is illegal. And rather than be responsible and answer, he is pleading the Fifth. // But if he is saying, okay. I`ll come but I`ll plead the Fifth, then in some instances that says you are part and parcel, guilty to what occurred.

If you plead the Fifth, you're guilty - what country is this? So assert your constitutional rights, and we will punish you. That’s the chairman of the January 6 committee. That is far more imminently dangerous to our democracy than anything that happened on January 6th. It’s not even close. And yet it’s being ignored. Have you read about this in the New York Times? The Washington Post? Even conservative media, to their great shame, is by and large ignoring this story. Why are they ignoring it? We’ll let you reach your own conclusions. But in the darkness that results, our democracy is indeed dying by degree.

We can tell you tonight, for example, that Democrats in Congress have just issued a subpoena to AT&T, seeking the phone records of a young woman called Caroline Wren. Caroline Wren did not break into the Capitol on January 6th. She wasn’t even there.

Caroline Wren is a Republican fundraiser who once worked for Lindsey Graham, she helped organize donations for the rally that day and her name is on the permit for it. That’s it. That’s her rap sheet. For doing that, the most constitutionally protected of all activities, the January 6 Committee is demanding all of Caroline Wren’s phone records, including her text messages, from November 1, 2020 to January 31 of this year. Democrats, and when we say Democrats included in this is Liz Cheney, are also trying to seize Wren's bank records. They're trying to seize anything she’s written by hand, including her personal diary entries.

You don’t have to love Donald Trump to find this sickening and scary. Do you really want to live in a country where Nancy Pelosi and Bennie Thompson, crazed partisans with no interest in the United States Constitution, can seize your bank records, your text messages, your diary, simply because they don’t like who you voted for in the last election? Most Americans don’t want to live in a country like that. A country like that is Haiti. But suddenly it’s America.

This show has learned of other subpoenas from the January 6 commission to phone companies are in progress. They target Americans who have been accused of no crime whatsoever, much less charged with one. Cleta Mitchell, a prominent Republican lawyer, was just informed by AT&T that Democrats want her phone records, several months worth of her phone records. Why? On what grounds? Because Mitchell once spoke to Donald Trump about the vote in Georgia. Now complaining about election results is now a crime.

We’ve reached out to AT&T about this. Effectively, they told us they're going to comply with the subpoenas from congressional Democrats. They’re probably afraid not to comply.

All of us should be every bit afraid of this. It’s terrifying.