Tucker Carlson: 4 ways to understand the establishment media's screwed up coronavirus coverage

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The New York Times, in case you don't read it, is still being published, and it is still out in New York. It ran a piece the other day with this headline, "Alarm, Denial, Blame: The Pro-Trump Media's Coronavirus Distortion."

They had the same themes.

TRUMP SLAMS ‘PARTISAN' PROBES AFTER PELOSI ANNOUNCES CORONAVIRUS COMMITTEE: ‘HERE WE GO AGAIN’

In the tally of The New York Times' coronavirus coverage of this show and elsewhere followed a certain pattern. The pattern, they told us, went this way.

Step one: Blame China. According to The New York Times, "When the virus ravaged China, some pundits on the right warned the country couldn't be trusted to contain the outbreak or share accurate information about where it originated."

Can you believe they thought that? Where did they get that idea?

Because it's true. But The New York Times doesn't admit that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Then, step two: Playing down the risks; followed by step three: Share survivor stories to show the virus wasn't so bad. And finally, step four: Blame the left.

Now, as you're aware from watching this program and from living in this country, whatever these people accuse you of doing is 100 percent of the time exactly what they're doing themselves. And that, of course, was the case here.

As you know, the establishment press has been screwing up coronavirus stories from day one. So there are four steps to understanding their coverage, and here's what they are.

A pandemic that emerged from the atheist country is really the fault of Christians, says The New York Times. That tells you a lot about where they are.

The first step, as usual: Blame racism. Here are two New York Times headlines from the early days of the outbreak: "An outbreak of racist sentiment as coronavirus reaches Australia." In other words, people's bad opinions are worse than a pandemic.

Here's another. "In Europe, fear spreads faster than the coronavirus itself." Okay.

So, then, as the virus kept spreading, there was step two: Play down the risks, which The New York Times assiduously did. On January 29th, the paper warns you to, "Beware the pandemic panic." Calm down, ladies and gentlemen.

A week later, they asked, "Who says it's not safe to travel to China?" Book a ticket to Wuhan, racist.

Somehow telling the public that coronavirus was no big deal didn't, in the end, contain the virus. So The Times went to step three: Politicize the crisis.

Calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" or the "Wuhan virus" is bigotry, the paper will tell you. But they had no problem on February 26th publishing an op-ed saying, "Let's call it Trump virus."

And then last week, in a shameful moment that will live forever in infamy, the paper declared -- and I'm quoting, "The road to coronavirus hell was paved by evangelicals."

Yes, that's right. A pandemic that emerged from the atheist country is really the fault of Christians, says The New York Times. That tells you a lot about where they are.

And now this week, the paper has settled on its favorite step -- step four: Blame Fox News, of course -- because there's a political strategy here.

Last week, they warned about "Fox's fake news contagion." Then there was Wednesday's article. Talk about a lie. This show is telling you about the dangers of this disease way back in January, when "The Times" was still wondering if it was racist to even know it existed and encouraging you to travel to Wuhan on vacation.

Now, we're highlighting the continued dishonesty and malevolence of China. Meanwhile, The New York Times and their star reporter, Donald McNeil, is going over to MSNBC to deliver unpaid infomercials for the Chinese Communist Party.

Donald McNeil, The New York Times: In China, there are 40,000 doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians, who went from all over China to Wuhan and helped the Wuhan doctors fight the virus.

There's no more virus in Wuhan. Those doctors have all but gone home. There have been victory parades for them, gratitude, flowers and everything. They're heroes.

They not only have the skills, [but] a lot of them caught the virus and are now immune. So they can do a lot of things that would be dangerous for somebody who hasn't got the virus to do it.

I don't see why we couldn't hire for our pandemic a lot of those doctors, nurses, and respiratory technicians.

So, if you're Donald McNeil's editor and you're watching this, aren't you calling, you know, his supervisor, saying, "Bring McNeil in. He is giving away the truth."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What a shill. Bring in Chinese doctors to run our hospital. That's his take.

It's not surprising though. Apparently, Chinese doctors already run The New York Times.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on April 2, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM TUCKER CARLSON