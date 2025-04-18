Trump's deportation wins, what's 'good' about Good Friday, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: This was a pointless political stunt Video

Sean Hannity: This was a pointless political stunt

Fox News host Sean Hannity reflects on the 'victims of illegal immigration' and calls out the Democrats' response to deportations on 'Hannity.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News reflects on the 'victims of illegal immigration' and calls out the Democrats' response to deportations. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – About that 100 days thing. Continue reading…

TRUTH TO POWER – What the financial markets are screaming about Trump's tariffs. Continue reading…

DARK MONEY GAME – What HBO won't tell you about the left. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Trump’s deportation wins are a rebuke to scheming lawyers and activist judges. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses the debate over ‘tourist space flight.’ Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Are the celebrities who went to space considered astronauts? Video

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN' – How we'll know if Gavin Newsom's epiphany on 'liberal governance' is real. Continue reading…

‘NEW WHITE NATIONALISM’ – My book was caught in the DEI dragnet. But it's not what you think. Continue reading…

GOOD FRIDAY – Why is it 'good’? Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

