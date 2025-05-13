Expand / Collapse search
Trump's attack on Harvard, defunding PBS and NPR, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Hannity: Just when you think the Left can’t get any more petty and desperate, think again! Video

Hannity: Just when you think the Left can’t get any more petty and desperate, think again!

Fox News host Sean Hannity argues ‘rage rules the day’ for the Democratic Party on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host argues ‘rage rules the day’ for the Democratic Party. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – Will Pope Leo XIV reverse the anti-American vibe from the last pope? Continue reading…

HOUSE MINORITY WHIP – Trump's attack on Harvard is just the beginning. Continue reading…

AMERICA'S LAST FRONTIER – Our most strategic investment. Continue reading…

BACKFIRE – Defunding PBS and NPR could make them even worse. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor uncovers the truth behind 'cocaine bag' claims and fires back at a TV host likening becoming a U.S. citizen to joining an 'evil empire'. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Young men are 'fleeing' from the Democratic Party for this reason Video

FLYING HIGH – Army ditches helicopters for new radical air assault planes. Continue reading…

BROADCAST BIAS – Networks ooze with sympathy to anyone who opposes Trump. Continue reading…

MOTHER'S DAY – 3 ridiculous ways to celebrate motherhood. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

