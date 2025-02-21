Expand / Collapse search
Trump's art of war, Kamala goes Hollywood, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

Trump is delivering on ‘unity’: Hannity Video

Trump is delivering on ‘unity’: Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity discusses President Donald Trump's first whirlwind month in the White House on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host discusses President Donald Trump's first whirlwind month in the White House. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – The last temptation of a grant maker. Continue reading…

GIT-R-DONE – I helped Trump get his first tax cut bill through Congress. Failure is not an option this time. Continue reading…

DIE DEI – Lawfare and the death of DEI and affirmative action. Continue reading…

SEC. SEAN DUFFY – America’s air traffic systems need an urgent upgrade. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to former Vice President Kamala Harris going 'Hollywood'. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Kamala Harris doesn't need a talent agent, she needs a thought coach Video

GOV. BRIAN KEMP – Republican governors ready to work alongside President Trump and bring back commonsense leadership. Continue reading…

ONE MONTH IN – One month of Trump reminds Americans what we’ve been missing. Continue reading…

TRUMP'S ART OF WAR – Win without fighting. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

02.21.25

