Trump verdict, Americans stand with Israel and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion and watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo and more

Fox News Staff
Published
Sean Hannity: The left is cheering the end of equal justice under the law Video

Sean Hannity: The left is cheering the end of equal justice under the law

Fox News host Sean Hannity says this is a 'sad day' for America's justice system following the Trump verdict on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host Sean Hannity says this is a 'sad day' for America's justice system following the Trump verdict. Continue watching…

JASON CHAFFETZ – Trump guilty verdict reveals a Democratic Party that will do almost anything to win… Continue reading…

CHINESE NATIONALS CROSSING ILLEGALLY INTO USA  – Biden's border crisis promotes foreign espionage in plain sight… Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The Dems had one trick and it’s backfiring… Watch here…

SEN. LINDSAY GRAHAM – Americans stand with Israel and we need to prove it to the world… Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo mocks how first lady Jill Biden and ‘The View’ hosts claim the 2024 election is not about age… Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: Jill Biden says Joe's age is not an issue Video

PETE HEGSETH – I hope my sons serve in the military and I pray that service is still worthy of their sacrifice… Continue reading…

IMMIGRANTS OVER OUR VETS – Veteran homelessness has spiked 19% but Joe Biden is too busy aiding illegal immigrants to help… Continue reading… 

MARK PENN – Does the guilty verdict destroy Trump or make him even stronger? Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – Biden’s incompetence should be laughable, but our enemies are serious… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

05.31.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.