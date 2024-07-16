Trump assassination attempt shows to Putin and Xi the West on Biden’s watch is vulnerable, unfocused

Former defense intel officer Rebekah Koffler on which Biden foreign policy failures RNC speakers need to address on day three of the convention.
Rebekah Koffler is a strategic military intelligence analyst and a freelance editorial writer. She is the author of Putin’s Playbook; Regnery 2021, and the host of a podcast "Censored But Not Silenced." Rebekah also is the Author of American Bolsheviks: The Persecution of Donald Trump and the Sovietization of America; Post Hill Press, November 12, 2024. Twitter: @rebekah0132