Jim Hanson: Trump's Antifa declaration – this is how it helps US fight back

The statement by President Trump that the United States will designate Antifa as a terrorist group is an important one. The biggest reason is they are one, so we can now properly frame their actions. But there are other advantages both in preventing more attacks and catching and punishing the perpetrators.

Their actions fit the definition of terrorism as I pointed out in this piece calling for this designation:

“The president’s accurate description of Antifa fits the definition under federal law of a domestic terror group. Under that definition, such a group breaks laws ‘to intimidate or coerce a civilian population’ or to ‘influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion.’”

Most of the hardcore activists wouldn’t even argue with the description or the goals, but previously they were dealing with a much smaller potential downside. Now the array and severity of crimes and especially punishments just jumped exponentially. Many of these wannabe revolutionaries are willing to spend a night in jail, but how many are willing to do 20 years in prison.

The immediate effect will be to change the dynamic for the radical Left and their “Burn it all down” wing and create a real deterrent. They have been free to commit vandalism escalating up to violent acts and turn their protests into riots because even if they were caught the local charges were usually minor.

This will help slow their ability to grow a pack of angry activists into a howling mob burning buildings, beating bystanders and even killing people. They rely on riding along with the other radical Left activist groups who are all too happy to have them do the dirty work. But if those groups risk being swept up for supporting terror, they are much less likely to tolerate Antifa & friends in their midst. It will also make the college student adventure activists wary and the folks just out for a quick looting consider whether a flat-screen is worth doing real time.

Those are real benefits and should not stop anyone who wants to peaceably assemble and petition their government for a redress of grievances. But it will serve as a reminder the word “peaceably” is in there for a reason.

Another major damage the designation has on their efforts is the prohibition of financing and material support for terrorism.

This won’t deter the diehards who believe rioting is just a warm-up. They will be targets of the increased law enforcement and surveillance powers enabled by the terror designation. This is important due to the very nature of an anarchistic movement like Antifa. They don’t organize as much as they flock together in common cause. That makes identifying, tracking and catching them difficult.

A whole array of online surveillance and nationwide warrant capabilities allow our federal law enforcement agencies to watch and identify their members and plans as well as gather evidence if crimes have already been committed. Without the designation the diffuse nature of Antifa makes it very tough to jump through all the hoops needed to make this happen.

Antifa and other radical left organizers often pay protesters. Drying up that funding stream and ensuring other groups sympathetic to their cause can't financially support them will severely hamper their efforts.

Antifa and other radical left organizers often pay protesters. Drying up that funding stream and ensuring other groups sympathetic to their cause can’t financially support them will severely hamper their efforts.

One more positive aspect of this action is to show the vast majority of people in this country that this type of terror against them and their livelihoods will not be tolerated. The avowed goal of Antifa and the other radicals with these riots is to create fear and force changes that will appease the attackers.

The governors and mayors have the still difficult task of reining in the current violence. This action by the president will make it less likely another one will happen, or if it does, that those responsible pay a heavy price.

