Tom Del Beccaro: Trump has impeachment momentum – Here's how he can seize it and win big

The Democrats couldn’t help themselves. They impeached Trump in a purely partisan affair on Wednesday. Amidst the controversy, Trump’s poll numbers are on the rise and now Trump has an opportunity to use that momentum to unify the country.

It is clear that the D.C. Democrats have had it out for President Trump from Day One.

Indeed, since Trump’s election in 2016, certain Democrats have been calling for his impeachment based on lies planted by other Democrats, including the Steele dossier (paid for by Hillary Clinton) and the FBI/DOJ FISA lies and abuses.

REP. MIKE MCCAUL: TRUMP IMPEACHED IN PARTISAN DEMOCRATIC RUSH TO JUDGMENT UNJUSTIFIED BY EVIDENCE

For example, in 2019, House Democrats impeached Trump for his call with Ukraine’s leader even though it was Democrats who asked for help from Ukrainian officials, in 2016, to defeat Trump.

Much like the impeachment of Bill Clinton, President Trump’s poll numbers have risen since the impeachment process began. Where the president once trailed his Democrat rivals with the public he now leads them. A good deal of that relates to the negative reaction independents have had to the actions of Democrats.

The whole world knows that the Senate is not going to vote to remove President Trump from office.

To the contrary, a Senate trial is going “acquit” Trump of the charges and expose Democrats’ wrongdoing as well.

After that, John Durham’s investigation of the 2016 election, along with the recent IG report on FISA abuses will add to the Democrats’ woes.

All of that gives President Trump a unique opportunity to rise above the partisanship and to unite the Country. Here is a roadmap for him to do just that.

First, President Trump should learn from John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. Both of those men took office amid division.

Kennedy was the first president to lose more states than he won and there was controversy over vote-stealing in Illinois that secured his election.

Reagan won in an era when people questioned whether the country was no longer governable.

To rise above those divisions, Kennedy and Reagan set national goals that transcended party lines.

Now is the time for President Trump to set national goals in which every American can participate as well.

Kennedy proposed going to the moon, creating the Peace Corps and championed an economic renewal program that included tax reductions for all Americans.

Reagan did much the same when he proposed renewing the American spirit through tax reform and rebuilding the American military. Both of those presidents are now American icons.

As part of his reelection campaign, President Trump should propose Tax Reform 2.0 to build on the success of his first tax reform initiative – a policy that has led to record low unemployment for all Americans.

Trump’s economic success is America’s economic success and that has led to his historically high approval ratings among Latino’s and Black Americans. Trump can cement those gains in 2020 with Tax Reform 2.0.

Beyond that, as I have advocated before, President Trump can and must win on what will likely be the number one issue of the 2020 election (besides Democratic malfeasance) and that is health care.

Trump can seize the momentum on that issue by proposing a Health Care Bill of Rights that stands in stark contrast to the Democrats’ proposed government takeover of medical industry.

In doing all of that, President Trump and his allies should make it clear that Democrats are the party of division, impeachment and big government.

President Trump and Republicans, on the other hand, can cast themselves as the Party with leaders who are moving the country forward to ever greater success.

Politics is often about momentum. Now is the time for President Trump to seize it with positivity and policies in the wake of the Democrats showing the world that they care more about politics than the welfare of people.

