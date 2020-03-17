Tom Del Beccaro: Economic recovery from coronavirus is going to require more of these policies

The Obama/Biden administration also undertook a war on energy in the form of regulatory costs. Beyond just the energy sector, overall, Obama/Biden regulations added billions annually in costs to the U.S. economy – and the higher the cost of something, including the economy overall, the less of it you get.

Instead of a magic wand, President Trump and his Republican allies paid heed to the Law of Demand. By significantly cutting the costs of doing business in the United States, American entrepreneurs, businesses and workers responded as predicted, and the economy indeed reached 3 percent growth and beyond.