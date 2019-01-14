Todd Starnes: Joe Biden is related to a bunch of gun-toting, Bible-clinging deplorables (who knew?)

It turns out that some members of former Vice President Joe Biden’s family voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Frank Biden, the former vice president’s brother, confessed to The Palm Beach Post a good many of his Rust Belt relatives were turned off by Hillary Clinton and her presidential campaign.

“We never would have lost Pennsylvania, and all my relatives — the Finnegan family — who voted for Donald Trump because they felt slighted by Hillary and her campaign,” Frank Biden told the newspaper. “We never would have not gone to Michigan as the campaign decided not to do because they felt entitled to the votes of those people.”

Well, what do you know. The former vice president’s kin folks are a bunch of gun-toting, Bible-clinging deplorables. Dregs of society, I believe that’s the term he once used. To borrow a phrase, “that’s a “big f***ing deal.”

“The idea of declaring a whole swath of people ‘deplorables’ is just the most idiotic political calculation, number one, and two, the most — in the Catholic Church, they would call that the sin of pride,” the Biden brother told the newspaper. “Who in God’s name am I to say that you have a fundamentally wrong moral position? Talk about lacking humility.”

Frank does have a valid political point.

The modern-day Democrat Party has tossed aside Rust Belt voters in search of the American dream and embraced the champagne wishes and caviar dreams of self-avowed socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders.

President Obama infamously labeled the blue collar workers of Pennsylvania and Ohio and West Virginia as bitter Americans who clung to their guns and Bibles.

Then-candidate Clinton suggested that half of President Trump’s supporters were xenophobic, homophobic, bigots. She called them irredeemable.

And Biden took the insults even further during a speech to the Human Rights Campaign when he called the so-called deplorables the “dregs of society.”

I wonder if Biden knew at the time of his address that he was related to a good many of those so-called dregs?

If the former vice president has any inkling of running for the presidency in 2020, he would do well to listen to his brother’s sage advice: don’t dismiss the steel workers or coal miners or assembly line workers.

“Assumptive politics is losing politics. You have to work for every single vote and people have to know individually, collectively and severally that you care about them, that they’re important,” he told the newspaper.

But the modern-day Democrat Party is more interested in candidates like Ocasio-Cortez and the profane Rashida Tlaib and the beer-swilling Elizabeth Warren.

And President Obama took a not-so-subtle jab at his former number two by suggesting 2020 was the year for new blood in the Democrat presidential race. There will be plenty of time for the former vice president to make his decision, but in the meantime, he’s got some family business to take care of. Oh, to be a fly on the wall at the 2019 Biden Thanksgiving Day feast in Delaware. Talk about awkward.

