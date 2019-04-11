Todd Starnes: Hey Ilhan Omar, 9/11 was about Muslims waging Jihad on America

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can not watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is facing outrage from Americans after she described the Muslim terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001 as "some people did something."

Omar delivered the callous remarks at a Council on American-Islamic Relations calling upon other Muslim Americans to “make people uncomfortable” with their activism and presence in the society and criticized the Jewish state, Fox News reported.

Conservatives were quick to denounce the congresswoman's whitewashing of that terrible day.

"Ilhan Omar isn’t just anti-Semitic – she’s anti-American," GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel wrote on Twitter. "Nearly 3,000 Americans lost their lives to Islamic terrorists on 9/11, yet Omar diminishes it as: 'Some people did something.' Democrat leaders need to condemn her brazen display of disrespect."

“First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something,'” Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, wrote in a tweet. “Unbelievable.”

Since Omar seems unclear on what really happened on September 11, 2001, let me see if I can be of some help.

That was the day when a group of Muslim extremists waged jihad on American soil in the name of Allah. They flew jetliners into the twin towers in the name of Allah. They flew a jetliner into the Pentagon in the name of Allah. They slaughtered American citizens in the name of Allah.

But it was also the day America fought back -- when passengers aboard Flight 93 sacrificed their own lives in a Pennsylvania field to save their fellow countrymen. Not in the name of Allah, but in the name of freedom and liberty.

Omar has an ugly history of making hateful remarks about conservatives and Jews. Her hateful rhetoric has been well documented and I do not wish to publish her anti-Semitic tropes in this column.

Most recently, she smeared White House aide Stephen Miller as a white nationalist. Mr. Miller is Jewish.

Those remarks brought condemnation from President Trump – who has already called on her to resign. Republicans and a handful of Democrats have also rebuked the congresswoman.

However, I haven’t seen any massive protests from Omar’s congressional district. And that is indeed puzzling – and disturbing.

Adapted from Todd Starnes' monologue on "Starnes Country" on Fox Nation.

