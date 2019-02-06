Todd Starnes: I had a front-row seat at Trump's State of the Union -- You won't believe what I saw

I was honored to be among those Americans selected to sit in the House gallery at the State of the Union address Tuesday night. I was a guest of Rep. Jody Hice, a Republican congressman from Georgia.

It was one of those uniquely American moments – where strangers sat together – many of opposing political views – united under the belief that we are a free people, one nation – under God.

My seatmate was a Democrat from Illinois. She runs a non-profit food pantry in Aurora. We found common ground by talking about food – the belief that no American should ever have to go to bed hungry.

Also in my section was an investment guy from the Silicon Valley and a Packers fan from Wisconsin – and a decorated Army Ranger from Texas. He was gracious as all of us shook his hand and thanked him for his service.

In advance of the big night I had to provide the congressman’s staff with my name and birthdate and Social Security number. It all made perfect sense what with the president and the vice president and all the other important people in the House chamber.

So you can imagine my surprise when I learned there were several DACA recipients in the audience and one was seated in our midst. How she gained entry into the building without a Social Security card is beyond me.

Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., acknowledged that he had invited an illegal immigrant to attend the SOTU. She had been an intern on his campaign in 2018. The congressman could have selected a law-abiding, American taxpayer to watch the SOTU but instead, he chose someone who does not even legally belong in the country. What made that person so special?

As near as I could tell there were not too many fans of President Trump sitting in my section of the gallery. More than once I was the only person giving the president a standing ovation. And I might have triggered a few microaggressions when I hollered, “Amen!” when the president delivered a passionate defense of the unborn and newborn.

He used graphic language to call out New York lawmakers who passed a law allowing mothers to abort their babies in the birth canal.

“Lawmakers in New York cheered with delight upon the passage of legislation that would allow a baby to be ripped from the mother’s womb moments before birth,” the president said. “These are living, feeling, beautiful babies who will never get the chance to share their love and dreams with the world.”

He went on to publicly shame Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for affirming “that he would execute a baby after birth.”

“To defend the dignity of every person, I am asking the Congress to pass legislation to prohibit the late-term abortion of children who can feel pain in the mother’s womb. Let us work together to build a culture that cherishes innocent life. And let us reaffirm a fundamental truth – all children – born and unborn – are made in the holy image of God.”

The Republicans rose with a mighty force and roared their affirmation of the president’s remarks. It was, in my estimation, the most passionate and emotional moment of the evening.

But the reaction from Democrats was stunning albeit predictable. They refused to stand in agreement that newborn children deserve the right to live.

There they sat for the nation to see – many dressed in white – as they sat stone-faced in their seats.

A few days ago I caused a bit of an uproar when I said on "Fox News at Night" that there was an evil in the Democratic Party. After what I saw on Tuesday night -- I absolutely stand by those words. There is something demonic happening within the ranks of the Democrats.

Perhaps they should consider swapping their white dresses and cloaks for sackcloth and ashes.

