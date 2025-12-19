Expand / Collapse search
TIM TEBOW: Championships fade, but showing people the way to Jesus will matter forever

What will people actually remember 20 years from now?

Tim Tebow
As the college football season comes to a close for the year, I can’t help but think of what people will actually remember one, two, or twenty years from now. What’s going on today that’s so impactful and significant that people would forget the achievement to focus on the bigger impact of the moment?

I can think of only a few teams that have achieved this level of significance in the past few years, other than the 2024 Ohio State National Champions.

Yes, they won a National Championship, but they had an impact beyond the field. Beyond the team. When they could have made it about them, they made it about Him. They brought their best to the field, claiming a 14-2 record and a championship title. But, I wonder, in 20 years, how those accomplishments will compare to the thousands of people who decided to follow Jesus because of the Ohio State football team’s willingness to talk about something more important than a game.

Their journey reminded me that real victory is never just about what happens on the field; it’s about who you impact through the opportunities you are given. We all want to win, but at what? Do I just want to be successful, or do I want to be significant? Do I want my greatest effort to be for a game or to impact those around me?

Something special happened with that Ohio State team, and I think the ripple effects of their choices, their courage, and their love for others will be felt long after their playing days are over.

One day, the highlight reels will be outdated, the rankings will be forgotten, and even this championship will fade into another line in the record books — but the people who met Jesus because of their faithfulness will still matter forever.

Tim Tebow is a speaker, entrepreneur, college football analyst for ESPN and SEC Network, the author of six New York Times bestsellers and the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation — dedicated to bringing Faith, Hope and Love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. Prior to his current endeavors, Tim was an NFL quarterback, a two-time NCAAF national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee. 

Tim is married to Demi-Leigh Tebow — speaker, author, entrepreneur and former Miss Universe 2017. They live in Jacksonville, Florida with their daughter, Daphne, and their dogs, Chunk and Kobe.

