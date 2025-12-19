TIM TEBOW: Championships fade, but showing people the way to Jesus will matter forever

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the college football season comes to a close for the year, I can’t help but think of what people will actually remember one, two, or twenty years from now. What’s going on today that’s so impactful and significant that people would forget the achievement to focus on the bigger impact of the moment?

I can think of only a few teams that have achieved this level of significance in the past few years, other than the 2024 Ohio State National Champions.

Yes, they won a National Championship, but they had an impact beyond the field. Beyond the team. When they could have made it about them, they made it about Him. They brought their best to the field, claiming a 14-2 record and a championship title. But, I wonder, in 20 years, how those accomplishments will compare to the thousands of people who decided to follow Jesus because of the Ohio State football team’s willingness to talk about something more important than a game.

FAITH BEGINS AT THE DINNER TABLE, NOT THE PEW, NEW RESEARCH SUGGESTS

Their journey reminded me that real victory is never just about what happens on the field; it’s about who you impact through the opportunities you are given. We all want to win, but at what? Do I just want to be successful, or do I want to be significant? Do I want my greatest effort to be for a game or to impact those around me?

Something special happened with that Ohio State team, and I think the ripple effects of their choices, their courage, and their love for others will be felt long after their playing days are over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

One day, the highlight reels will be outdated, the rankings will be forgotten, and even this championship will fade into another line in the record books — but the people who met Jesus because of their faithfulness will still matter forever.