OPINION
Published

This is what Democrats’ soft-on-crime insanity does to American families

Major crimes spiking in cities thanks to Democrat strategies but ‘Thin Blue Line’ protects all Americans

Rep. Steve Scalise
Rep. Steve Scalise
Public safety is the foundation of any free society. In the United States, our families deserve to live in safe communities without the constant fear of violent crime and lawlessness threatening their personal security. 

Unfortunately, due to Democrats’ soft-on-crime, defund-the-police agenda, too many Americans have been victimized by violent criminals who are allowed to walk free because Democrat prosecutors won’t even charge them with a crime. 

In our Commitment to America, House Republicans pledged to hold criminals accountable for their actions, support our police departments, and uphold the rule of law across our nation. Safety and security are what the American people expect and deserve from their elected officials. 

AUSTIN, TEXAS RESIDENTS 'LIVING IN FEAR' AS CRITICS BLAME STREET RACING CHAOS ON POLICE STAFFING 'CRISIS'

Despite what Democrats claim, our growing concerns about public safety are not unfounded. Crime is skyrocketing in major U.S. cities nationwide because Democrats have defunded their police departments, ended cash bail and allowed violent criminals back on our streets to terrorize communities with no more than a slap on the wrist. 

Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Police say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. 

Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso, Texas. Police say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting at Cielo Vista Mall. One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said.  (AP Photo/Andrés Leighton)

Naturally, these dangerous policies have consequences. More than 15 U.S. cities – including Atlanta, Austin, and St. Paul – saw their 2021 homicide numbers break previous records

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association’s 2022 crime report, homicides have increased by 41% in Chicago, 45% in Philadelphia, and 236% in Portland since 2019. These alarming statistics should serve as a wake-up call for Democrats to reevaluate their failed agenda. However, in our nation’s capital, pro-criminal policies are the extreme left’s gold standard. 

In Washington, D.C., just this year, sexual abuse is up 100%, motor vehicle theft is up 111%, and homicides have increased by 18%. But, just weeks ago, even despite the liberal mayor’s veto, the Washington, D.C. City Council approved legislation to slash prison sentences for the worst offenders, eliminate penalties for a slew of violent crimes, and release scores of dangerous criminals back onto our streets. Sadly, this is the Democrats’ blueprint for America – right in President Joe Biden’s back yard. 

In response to this serious dereliction of duty, both Republicans and Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to condemn this pathetic law and overturn this dangerous endorsement of criminal behavior. If big-city liberals think they can endanger law-abiding Americans without any pushback, they are gravely mistaken. Republicans will not be silent. 

Amid rising crime and increasing threats against our police, Republicans will always stand with the brave law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities and keep our families safe. 

This is especially vital as we face a war against police officers in our country. Last year, 331 police officers were shot in the line of duty, 62 of whom died from their wounds. We have also seen a 32% increase in police officers killed by gunfire compared to 2020. 

This is unacceptable, and it needs to end. 

Unlike Democrats, Republicans are committed to protecting our families and standing up to the lawlessness that has plagued our cities. Instead of defunding the police, we will give local law enforcement the tools and resources that they need to hire additional officers, which will bolster public safety and reduce crime. Instead of demonizing police, we will praise them for their bravery and resolve. Instead of accepting the Democrats’ soft-on-crime agenda, we will fight it.  

From Louisiana to Iowa, the "Thin Blue Line" protects us all from lawlessness and crime, and Republicans will always back the men and women in blue from the left’s radical, pro-criminal policies. Because criminals do not control our streets. We do. 

Republican Randy Feenstra represents Iowa's 4th congressional district.

Republican Steve Scalise is the U.S. House of Representatives majority leader. He represents Louisiana's 1st Congressional District, serving since 2008. 