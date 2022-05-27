Evil in Texas, 'voter suppression' lies in Georgia and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – Following the Texas school shooting, this is a critical question. Continue reading…
NEWT GINGRICH – After the Texas school shooting, the core analysis seems to be unacceptable to our elites: Evil exists. Continue reading…
OUR KIDS ARE NOT ALL RIGHT – The single largest domestic policy error in recent American history is the prolonged closure of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – The media and the Dems don't give a **** about crime because they might have to blame themselves. Continue reading…
'VOTER SUPPRESSION' LIES – The left’s narrative that election integrity measures drive down voter turnout, particularly among minorities was destroyed in Georgia on Tuesday. Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Laura Ingraham says liberal globalists are using a classification and ratings system to pressure American companies into adopting progressive practices at every level of operation. Watch now...
SENS. RUBIO & GILLIBRAND – Our military veterans suffering from toxic burn pit exposure deserve benefits and care. Continue reading…
WHERE'S GOD? – As we look for hope after the evil in Uvalde, we should cry with those who cry, but let's cry out to God, too. Continue reading.
ROOTS OF THE BABY FORMULA CRISIS – Much of the baby formula crisis began with the WIC program which covers over half of the formula purchased nationwide Continue reading…
SUSSMAN TRIAL – FBI leadership during Russiagate makes Durham’s job in Sussman trial very tricky. Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Above Their Fray. Check out all of our political cartoons...