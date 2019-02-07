Tammy Bruce: 'New Green Deal' = New Green Hoax -- Dems promoting a fraud-work quilt promising a cure for all

Here’s a scoop for you: The so-called “Green New Deal,” onto which 70 leading Democrats have signed, doesn’t exist. Like a salesman parked at a corner hawking a small bottle filled with a mystery substance that will cure everything from insomnia to cancer, the Democratic Party is promoting a fraud-work quilt promising a cure for all.

In reality, this hoax targeting the liberal base, GenXers and progressives, is nothing more than an elaborate Get Out the Vote organizing effort. As a former community organizer, I respect that work when it’s about real proposals, actual legislation and serious ideas.

Yet, courtesy of a letter being sent by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York to Democratic colleagues in the House of Representatives, we now know that there is no package of implementable ideas or policy. What they do have is a press release word salad of platitudes, slogans and talking points.

PELOSI THROWS SHADE AS GREEN NEW DEAL UNVEILED: ‘GREEN DREAM OR WHATEVER THEY CALL IT’

Bloomberg reported on the letter, with a revealing headline: “Ocasio-Cortez begins to sketch out details of ‘Green New Deal.’ ” That confirms the thing Democrats, including Sens. Kamala D. Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have endorsed isn’t even formulated yet. As Winston Churchill might note, it’s a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma. It would be more honest to call it the “Green New Hoax.”

Bloomberg’s first paragraph outlining Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s “blueprint” is at least honest: “Environmental legislation dubbed a ‘Green New Deal’ and championed by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has drawn widespread attention -- despite the fact that no one really knows for sure what it is.”

No one knows, because it doesn’t exist.

”‘Next week, we plan to release a resolution that outlines the scope and scale of the Green New Deal,’ according to a letter the New York Democrat sent to colleagues. ‘In it, we call for a national, social, industrial and economic mobilization at a scale not seen since World War II,’ ” Bloomberg reported. “Goals laid out in the letter include reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions ‘through a fair and just transition for all communities and workers,’ creating millions of ‘good, high-wage jobs’ while ensuring prosperity and economic security for all, and investment in infrastructure and industry.”

Sounds like a cultural revolution to me. What’s the “fair and just transition for all communities” she’s talking about? Vague enough to be modeled on Pol Pot or Chairman Mao Zedong or maybe just Martha Stewart. Who knows, and that’s the point.

“The resolution will also call for clean air and water, climate resiliency, healthy food, access to nature and ‘a sustainable environment for all for generations to come,’ according to the letter. Lastly, the Green New Deal will ‘promote justice and equity by preventing current and repairing historic oppression to frontline and vulnerable communities,” the newswire reported.

Further proof of the lack of seriousness is this outrageous pitching of “protecting vulnerable communities,” as the young woman in front of this charade has said nothing in opposition to her party moving in several states to legitimize infanticide.

In December 2018, in a story about the genesis of the scheme, the New Yorker magazine inadvertently exposed the real agenda.

“Sunrise, founded a year and a half ago by a dozen or so twentysomethings, began its campaign for the Green New Deal last month, when two hundred activists occupied Nancy Pelosi’s office a week after the midterm elections. The movement has allied with the incoming congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. … Inside Luther Place Memorial Church, cheers erupted as activists unfurled a yellow and black ‘green new deal now’ banner from the balcony. The crowd hushed as the first speaker, Varshini Prakash, came to the microphone. Prakash … is one of Sunrise’s co-founders. She later told me that a highlight of her activism career was when she participated in a musical disruption of a Trump administration panel at the United Nations climate conference in Bonn, in 2017…” the New Yorker reported.

Included in its coverage is this comment from Ms. Prakash, who also happened to be a guest of Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts at the State of the Union address: “‘Our strategy for 2019 is going to be continuing this momentum to build the people power and the political power to make a Green New Deal a political inevitability in America,’ Prakash told me. ‘In 2020, we, along with our partners, are going to be attempting to build the largest youth political force this country has ever seen.’ “

Further, the New Yorker reported that the founders of “Sunrise” met through groups such as Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter.

The Sunrise Movement’s website makes it clear -- its members are all about organizing at the local level, highlighting their goal to “Build our movement in every corner of the country so we can reach the millions of young people who are scared about climate and keep building support for a Green New Deal.” Which, as we now know, is an apparition.

But one does need a cause -- preferably one that is malleable and pushes all the right emotional buttons. No one asked former President Obama for specifics of his “hope and change” plan, and we all know how that worked out. Now the same leftists trust you won’t ask for specifics as they plan the next round of wrecking your life.

This column originally appeared in The Washington Times.