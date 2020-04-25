Tammy Bruce: Hypocritical Dems ignore Biden sexual assault allegations, but embraced Kavanaugh accuser

A newly surfaced explosive but unproven allegation of a 1993 sexual assault by then-Sen. Joe Biden is being ignored and denied by Democrats – the same Democrats who were quick to embrace clearly fabricated sexual assault allegations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

The double-standard by Democrats eager to protect former Vice President Biden – now their presumptive presidential nominee to challenge President Trump in the November election – is a shocking example of their grotesque hypocrisy and fraud.

We can all now see clearly that Democratic politicians – the self-described champions of women – have never really cared about improving the quality of women’s lives. Like abusers everywhere, they see women as something to be used – a means to an end.

Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing on his nomination to the Supreme Court was a tragic episode in our political and cultural history. It serves as a reminder of the destructive cynicism of the #BelieveAllWomen gang – a cynicism that has now come back to haunt Democrats.

Things are about to become extremely awkward for the Biden camp because of the new information that has emerged lending credibility to Tara Reade and her sexual harassment and assault allegations against then-Sen. Biden, for whom she worked at the time as a member of his Senate staff.

As the Intercept first reported, Reade claims she told her mother, her brother and a close friend about her claim of sexual misconduct by Biden at the time of the alleged sexual assault in 1993.

The Intercept, an investigative news site, reported: “Reade also mentioned that her mother had made a phone call to ‘Larry King Live’ on CNN, during which she made reference to her daughter’s experience on Capitol Hill. Reade told The Intercept that her mother called in asking for advice after Reade, then in her 20s, left Biden’s office.

‘“I remember it being an anonymous call and her saying my daughter was sexually harassed and retaliated against and fired, where can she go for help? I was mortified,’” the Intercept reported Reade said.

The video of the call broadcast on “Larry King Live” has now been located. Reade confirms that it is her mother’s voice on the clip of the show.

Fox News reported Friday: “In a telephone interview with Fox News on Friday night, Reade confirmed that her mother called in to the show. Biden's presidential campaign has adamantly denied Reade's allegations but the video could be cited as evidence supporting Reade’s allegation – even though her late mother, in the clip, does not specifically refer to a sexual assault claim.”

Up to this point, the Democratic Party, its various candidates for the presidency, and the liberal media have generally ignored Reade. This comes after they made a cottage industry during and after the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing of lecturing Americans that every woman claiming sexual assault should automatically be believed, that due process wasn’t necessary, and that a man accused of sexual misconduct should be presumed guilty until he proves his innocence.

At the time, I noted on multiple occasions on Fox News that this was the opposite of what serious women’s rights activists have been working on for decades and would set the issue of sexual misconduct back for years to come.

After all, the Democrats were telling Americans that women either can’t be trusted – and so they and their allegations won’t survive scrutiny – or that women are infants who are too fragile to engage with the justice system.

Neither argument generates confidence in a woman accusing someone of a serious crime. In one of the ultimate obscenities of identity politics (where everyone always loses), the Democrats and left-wing media were arguing during Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing that men would have to be sacrificed because women must be believed – simply because they are women.

Now, when faced with Reade – a woman with nothing political to gain and a Democrat herself – the Democratic Party and its allies apparently decided believing all women is circumstantial, with the main circumstance requiring a Republican target.

When contacted about the new audio revelation, the Biden campaign referred Fox News to a statement from earlier this month stating: “What is clear about this claim: it is untrue. This absolutely did not happen."

So, is the new mantra “Believe all women – except this one?” At this rate, the Democrats need as many exceptions and cut-outs for their own fake rule as House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, needs pints of ice cream.

In a recent column published by Fox News covering the Reade allegations, Adriana Cohen reminds us of Biden’s comments when asked about uncorroborated accusations against Kavanaugh two years ago.

“For a woman to come forward in the glaring lights of focus, nationally, you've got to start off with the presumption that at least the essence of what she's talking about is real, whether or not she forgets facts, whether or not it's been made worse or better over time,” Biden said.

Someone better tell the members of the Biden campaign the opinion of their candidate.

