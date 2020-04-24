Journalist Rich McHugh lays out allegations against Biden: 'She said he attacked her'

Tucker Carlson spoke with journalist Rich McHugh Friday to get his insight into newly- resurfaced video from 1993 that could support sexual misconduct allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

"So Tara Reade worked for Joe Biden in 1992 and '93 for about eight months. She says that at the time she faced some sexual harassment from from him [Biden]," McHugh said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". " [She alleged] Unwanted touching. And she had complained about it and it fell on deaf ears.

"She says she was asked to deliver him a gym bag in ... one of the Senate buildings," McHugh continued. "And she brought it to him. And she says it was, you know, it was a warm spring day, a hot spring day. And she said that he attacked her in a corridor. [It] wasn't a private office or anything, but attacked her and assaulted her, sexually assaulted her."

CNN AVOIDS ON-AIR COVERAGE OF BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE NEARLY ONE MONTH AFTER MAKING ASSAULT CLAIM

McHugh then turned to a 1993 clip from CNN's "Larry King Live" program in which Reade's mother alludes to “problems” her daughter faced while working as a staffer for a "prominent senator."

In a telephone interview with Fox News on Friday night, Reade confirmed that her mother called into the show. Biden's presidential campaign has adamantly denied Reade's allegations but the video could be cited as evidence supporting Reade’s allegation – even though her late mother, in the clip, does not specifically refer to a sexual assault claim.

McHugh said he was aware of the clip's existence before it resurfaced Friday and had searched for it without success.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, an enterprising Ph.D. student, a woman, sent a note to myself and to Ryan Grim [of The Intercept] saying, 'Hey, I think I found it,'" McHugh said. "And I think Ryan was -- he probably responded to her quicker than I did. And so we got to this moment this afternoon where we both realized that ... this video was was found and he published it."

"We actually talked, but he published a story and the rest is history," McHugh added.

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.