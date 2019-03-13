Stuart Varney: Ocasio-Cortez is so far out of line that she must surely be a 'bubble'

Join Fox Nation today and watch the video. Fox Nation is a subscription streaming service offering daily shows and documentaries that you can’t watch anywhere else. Watch from your phone, computer and select TV devices. Join and start watching for free now.

I'm Stuart Varney and this is "My Take."

The South by Southwest Festival has become a gathering point for left of center politics. Heavily attended by millennials. And guess who emerged as the shining star -- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York-- she drew the biggest crowd. It was bigger than the crowd for some presidential candidates!

What she had to say was simply ridiculous. For example, "We don't have to worry about robots taking our jobs because if they did, it would just give us more time to be creative: to paint, sculpt, or go into space."

Tell that to all the youngsters who no longer get starter-level jobs because, at $15 an hour, technology aces them out. Are they all enjoying a life of culture? What nonsense. But then AOC got even more ridiculous. She said, "We live in a society where if you don't have a job, you are left to die."

That is just plain false. And anybody who knows anything about America knows it's false! I could go on with a long list of fantastical economic nonsense (the Green New Deal comes to mind) but let's get straight to it. AOC is so far out of line, and so far from national policy, that she must surely be a bubble. That is... a phenom that rises super-fast but which then collapses in the clear light of day. If that bubble doesn't burst, and AOC really does affect the politics and morality of our society, then we have one hell of a problem.

Adapted from Stuart Varney’s “My Take” on Fox Nation on March 11, 2019.

