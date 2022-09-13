Steve Doocy and his dad, high stakes midterms and more Fox News Opinion
Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more
Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.
TUCKER CARLSON – Drawing a parallel between January 6 protests and fall of the Twin tower, now that's true lunacy… Continue reading…
COUNTDOWN TO THE MIDTERMS – Control of both houses of Congress, major governors races and even key state AG posts are all at stake in November… Continue reading…
STEVE DOOCY – I'm a 'Fox & Friends' anchor but I'll never forget the hilarious thing my late father did in the grocery store… Continue reading…
CRIME CRISIS SOLUTION – America's crime problem has an answer and here's what it looks like... Continue reading…
GREG GUTFELD – The mainstream media really hates regular Americans… Continue reading…
SEN. MARCO RUBIO – Our fentanyl crisis means Biden must fix our southern border to save American lives… Continue reading…
TRULY REMARKABLE WOMAN – Queen Elizabeth II was one of the greatest leaders of the modern era… Continue reading…
BETSY DEVOS – Biden's proposed Title IX re-write fails the test… Continue reading…
VIDEO OF THE DAY – Sean Hannity highlights how the Democratic ‘playbook’ is in full swing as the country is just 56 days away from midterm elections… Watch now...
GREGG JARRETT – Hillary Clinton claims 'no one is above the law'—except her… Continue reading…
DEMS' MEMORY LOSS – A new disease erases Democrats' memories of their post-2016 attack on democracy… Continue reading…
CARTOON OF THE DAY – Walls For Me, Not For Thee. Check out all of our political cartoons...