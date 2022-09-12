Hillary Clinton claims 'no one is above the law'—except her

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s tawdry enough that Hillary Clinton is hawking $30 hats flaunting, "But her emails."

She also had the temerity to tweet, "The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified." That breathtaking lie was followed by a Sunday appearance on CNN in which Clinton claimed —with a straight face—"No one is above the law and no one should be escaping accountability."

That’s like a bank robber scolding others for their heists. But Hillary can’t resist insinuating herself into the Donald Trump classified documents debate and inveighing against the man who deprived her of the presidency. She’ll never get over it.

You’ll recall that in 2016 Clinton escaped accountability (i.e., prosecution) in her email scandal despite a cascade of crimes clearly committed. That coup reinforced her twisted view that only she is above the law. James Comey, then FBI Director, abetted Hillary’s corrupt behavior when he absolved her of wrongdoing by mangling the law and usurping the power of the attorney general.

Comey knew that Clinton had egregiously compromised national security and, in the process, committed a myriad of felonies under the Espionage Act and other criminal statutes. The FBI did not raid her home to seize classified records as she worked furiously to destroy the evidence. The pervasive bias that contaminated the case is a microcosm of the agency’s dysfunction and established today’s politically driven double standard: abiding by the law is important, unless you’re a Democrat.

On the day Clinton was sworn in as Secretary of State, the State Department activated a classified email account on its secure government server for her benefit. She never used it. Instead, Hillary created a private and unsecured email server in the basement of her New York home. She used that clandestine computer system to handle all of her electronic communications, including the transfer and dissemination of hundreds of classified and top-secret documents.

Clinton knew it was unlawful because she had received lengthy instructions that storing classified material at home—even electronically—would be criminal and subject her to prosecution. She signed not one, but two classified nondisclosure agreements acknowledging that she understood this. Then she proceeded to do it anyway. Her actions were willful and met the criminal requirement of specific intent.

A year after Hillary left office, Congress discovered that her government email account was empty, but her home server contained everything, including copious classified documents. The FBI was called in and determined that there were at least "110 emails in 52 email chains" that contained "classified information at the time they were sent or received" by Clinton.

But the FBI had access to only some of Clinton’s emails. Why? Despite congressional directives and subpoenas ordering her to preserve her records, more than 30,000 documents were destroyed while her server was wiped clean by using file-deleting software. Her mobile devices were demolished with hammers. This constituted obstruction of justice and other crimes.

Throughout the investigation, Clinton attempted to cover up her actions by peddling a series of arrant deceptions that are strikingly similar to her latest tweet pretending she had "zero emails" that were classified.

At first, Hillary claimed, "I did not email any classified material to anyone on my emails. There is no classified material." When evidence surfaced to the contrary, she changed her story to say, "I never sent or received any information that was classified at the time it was sent or received" (emphasis added). As more facts emerged contradicting this preposterous claim, Clinton altered her story for a third time by asserting, "I never sent or received any email that was marked classified." That, too, proved to be untrue since many of the emails showed marked classification. Even Comey called her statement false.

Then, Clinton revised her story yet again by confessing that she had not realized that the parenthetical "C" meant classified material at the confidential level. As ludicrous as that sounded, she was effectively arguing her own incompetence. Besides, the markings were irrelevant under the law, since the content—not the markings—made them classified. Finally, she abandoned all of those excuses and resorted to the blanket assertion that "Everything I did was permitted by law and regulation." It was not.

Now, Clinton is returning to her original claim that she had no classified emails. This is a lie that was long ago exposed. Indeed, her serial dishonesty earned her multiple Pinocchios from The Washington Post "Fact Checker." It is therefore curious that the same so-called "Fact Checker" gave Hillary’s recent tweet no Pinocchios whatsoever and pronounced it "technically correct." In reality, it is not remotely accurate or true.

In her new thread Hillary also tweeted that "Comey admitted he was wrong after he claimed I had classified emails." That may be a record whopper. There is absolutely no evidence that the disgraced ex-FBI Director ever made such a statement. None. It’s another Hillary invention, much like the Russia hoax.

Clinton’s deliberate mishandling of classified records was no small matter. The State Department divulged that there had been, at minimum, thirty separate security breaches of Clinton’s unauthorized server. Even Hillary’s own aides were shocked at the hacks. Some were successful. Chinese intelligence agents gained access. They surreptitiously inserted code into her system that delivered them a copy of all her emails in real time. It was discovered by our own intelligence community inspector general, who alerted the FBI. Naturally, it was kept under wraps to protect Clinton.

Consider what such a foreign intrusion meant. On a daily basis, adversaries in Beijing were reading U.S. national security secrets, courtesy of Hillary. If the Chinese could so easily hack her unprotected system, so could the Russians and many other enemy states. During Clinton’s tenure, it is fair to assume that America had no national security secrets. This put a lie to President Barack Obama’s insistence that his Secretary of State never jeopardized national security.

It is fatuous for Hillary Clinton to now weigh in on the current Trump controversy involving classified documents. Devoid of credibility, she is the last person who should offer an opinion. Hillary should stick to mocking our system of justice by selling ball caps with the words "I got away with it!"