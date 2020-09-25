Expand / Collapse search
OPINION
Published

Steve Doocy: Get 'Happy in a Hurry' with Grandma Berndt's Hash Brown-Crust Quiche

Here's an amazing breakfast (or brunch) recipe that will wow everybody and have you Instagramming it before you dig in

Steve Doocy
By Steve Doocy | Fox News
This weekend we start a new food series on FoxNews.com featuring recipes and columns based on our brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook."

We kick off with an amazing breakfast or brunch recipe that will wow everybody and have you Instagramming it before you dig in. It’s Grandma Berndt’s Hash Brown-Crust Quiche.

Steve Doocy's great-grandma Berndt

The hash brown-crust? Yes! It’s a game-changer. Click on the video below and watch how easy it is to make.

Steve Doocy makes his Grandma Berndt's Hash Brown-Crust QuicheVideo

How delicious does that look?

Grandma Berndt's hash-brown quiche

Because we’ve all run out of things to cook during the coronavirus pandemic, in the coming weeks this column will feature recipes for Sean Hannity’s Mac ’n Cheese Rolls, Church Lady ranch dip, sweet tea fried chicken, Hollywood chicken stroganoff and the Doocy’s current favorite dessert: Ritz cracker crust peanut butter pie.

All these and about 100 other recipes are featured in the brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," click here to order.

Steve Doocy currently serves as co-host of FOX News Channel's (FNC) FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). Based in New York, he joined the network in 1996. His latest book is, "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook: 100-Plus Fast and Easy New Recipes That Taste Like Home.Click here for more information on Steve Doocy