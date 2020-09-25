Steve Doocy: Get 'Happy in a Hurry' with Grandma Berndt's Hash Brown-Crust Quiche

This weekend we start a new food series on FoxNews.com featuring recipes and columns based on our brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook."

We kick off with an amazing breakfast or brunch recipe that will wow everybody and have you Instagramming it before you dig in. It’s Grandma Berndt’s Hash Brown-Crust Quiche.

The hash brown-crust? Yes! It’s a game-changer. Click on the video below and watch how easy it is to make.

How delicious does that look?

Because we’ve all run out of things to cook during the coronavirus pandemic, in the coming weeks this column will feature recipes for Sean Hannity’s Mac ’n Cheese Rolls, Church Lady ranch dip, sweet tea fried chicken, Hollywood chicken stroganoff and the Doocy’s current favorite dessert: Ritz cracker crust peanut butter pie.

All these and about 100 other recipes are featured in the brand new "The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook," click here to order.