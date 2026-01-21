SEN JAMES LANKFORD: When we March for Life, we must fight for the Hyde Amendment

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This Jan. 23, as we mark the 53rd annual March for Life, we also recognize the 50th anniversary of the Hyde Amendment, which settled in law that American taxpayers do not subsidize elective abortions. Period. The Hyde Amendment is not about if elective abortion should be legal, it’s about who has to pay for it. For five decades, each Congress has voted in favor of the annual appropriation bills to affirm the Hyde Amendment. The citizens of our great nation have strongly held and widely diverse opinions about abortion, but in poll after poll, Americans agree that they should not be forced to pay for someone else’s abortion.

The Hyde Amendment has two clear tenets, federal taxpayers do not pay for abortions or subsidize programs that pay for abortions. Every federal healthcare program has Hyde Amendment protections, including Medicaid, Tricare, the Children's Health Insurance Program, and Indian Health Services and Medicare, except for one health care program: Obamacare.

The so-called "Affordable Care Act" is the only healthcare plan that circumvents Hyde protections with its notorious "Section 1303" accounting gimmick created when the bill passed 16 years ago.

Democrats will often say that Obamacare abides by Hyde because Section 1303 requires a "separate payment" of at least a dollar each month for abortion coverage, which they know is an accounting sleight of hand. As soon as the law passed 16 years ago, the Obama administration ruled that "separate" actually meant "together" which allowed one payment to be split into two parts, often paid for by federal tax dollars.

ABORTION RESTRICTIONS CREATE MAJOR ROADBLOCK FOR BIPARTISAN OBAMACARE SUBSIDY DEAL IN SENATE

The millions of people paying zero premiums for Obamacare do not pay an additional dollar for their abortion coverage; it’s included in their taxpayer-subsidized premium tax credit.

There are now 12 states that will not even allow a healthcare plan to be sold in the state unless it covers surgical and chemical abortion. In those states, every taxpayer is forced to subsidize abortions with their tax dollars and with their monthly premium dollars. Roughly 15 different insurers failed to even itemize dollars associated with abortion coverage on their enrollees’ bills, nor did they separately bill for the abortion premium amount, which is required by law.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Of course, the biggest evidence that Obamacare does not really have Hyde Amendment protections actually comes from the pro-abortion groups Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Reproductive Freedom for All. They recently sent a strong letter to all Democratic members of Congress letting them know that they would fight against any member of Congress who adds Hyde protections to the Obamacare tax credits. They know that Obamacare is the only federal healthcare that pays for abortions and they do not want to lose that revenue stream.

There is no debate that the cost of healthcare has skyrocketed. Former President Barack Obama’s pledge of a $2,500 savings for all American families in healthcare premiums has never materialized. For years, Republicans have laid out simple strategies to reduce the cost of healthcare, like allowing small businesses to join together into groups, create subsidized high risk pools to lower the cost for all health insurance, and confronting the pharmacy benefit managers that limit formulary choices and drive up costs for the consumer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

But, each time we attempt to address healthcare costs, Democrats demand that any deal must include elective abortion coverage, paid for by American taxpayers. That is a non-starter for the millions of Americans that want healthcare to save lives, not take it. We don’t believe that some children are disposable and some children are valuable, we believe all children are valuable.

Which is why the conversation about the 50-year-old Hyde Amendment matters, because children matter. All of them. We can reduce the cost of healthcare, but to do it, Democrats are going to have to be more flexible on Hyde.