Sean Hannity: The system was 'rigged' - and that's not a good look for America's 'prestigious' schools

The system was rigged. Countless students who applied to Georgetown, USC, Stanford, Yale and other top universities were likely cheated out of their spot because, in this case, it is a zero-sum game.

As many as 800 wealthy families selfishly made massive payments to a man named William "Rick" Singer in order to fix SAT scores, bribe official college board people, and steal spots reserved for student-athletes. These wealthy parents' kids never played sports. They even went as far as to Photoshop the pictures of the faces of these kids and put them on the bodies of real athletes. That's how far this went.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEAN HANNITY.

Now, a $5 million class-action lawsuit has been filed against eight of these universities on the basis that certain students were cheated out of a spot because of the university's failure to prevent the scam. Others are claiming damages, asserting that their Stanford University degrees have been irreparably damaged and devalued.

Think about the people that work hard, the students that study. They get the A's, play by the rules, and earn their honors. Then, you have a bunch of people who only care about status and bragging rights and those spots are taken.

Either way, this is not a good look for some of America's "prestigious" universities, which allowed massive corruption to fester at some of the highest levels.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE EPISODE.

One of the most notable people charged in this ongoing scandal was "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin, who is accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to fraudulently secure spots at USC for her two daughters. And when Loughlin was arrested, one of her daughters apparently was spending spring break on board a yacht owned by USC's board of trustees chairman Rich Caruso.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP.

The system, in this case, appears to be rigged. However, we give every person the presumption of innocence. But think about the people who work hard, the students that study. They get the A's, play by the rules, and earn their honors. Then, you have a bunch of people who only care about status and bragging rights and those spots are taken.

That's why this is difficult for most people to comprehend. The elites didn't care about the people that lost the slot.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on March 14, 2019.