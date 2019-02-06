Sean Hannity: State of the Union shows Trump is for 'We the People,' Democrats are for hating Trump

In Tuesday's State of the Union address, we heard President Trump issue what was one of the most single most inspiring challenges to the country and a list of successes, that, frankly, is unprecedented over a two-year period under his leadership.

Now, the never-Trumpers were wrong. The mainstream media was -- and is -- wrong. Democrats were wrong. And two years into the Trump presidency, the state of our great country, our union, is incredibly strong and getting better every day. The president has governed, as I told you he would, as a conservative. He has kept his promises. He listed them. He's upheld the principles that have made this the greatest, freest, most prosperous country on Earth, as those of us that knew him said he would.

For Trump, it's not about Republican or Democrat. It is about "We, the People," the United States of America. "I ask you to choose greatness," he said. An agenda for America, and now we're all reaping many of the benefits. 5.3 million new jobs. 600,000 new jobs in the manufacturing sector alone. Jobs we were told were never coming back. The economy is breaking records, and hitting on all cylinders, despite a constant stream of what is pure hatred from the hate-Trump media and their allies in the Democratic Party.

A new poll for Rasmussen shows the president's approval rating at a strong 48 percent. It is no accident, halfway through his first term, President Trump's pro-growth, conservative, pro-energy, low regulation policies are kicking this country into high gear and righting America's ship after what were eight, long, disastrous economic years under Obama. We saw the lowest labor participation rate since the 1970s in those eight years. Approximately 95 million Americans out of the workforce -- the worst recovery since the '40s and stagnant GDP growth. The only president never to hit 3 percent. That was Obama.

Instead of imposing strict government controls like his predecessor, President Trump, in less than two years, has given power back to you, the American people. He's opened up freedom and liberty and unleashed American greatness once again. The president has signed a record, historic low, tax cut. He's ended hundreds of burdensome government regulations, opened up oil and natural gas expansion, approved new pipelines. We are now energy-independent, and the world's largest producer of oil and natural gas. He also has negotiated new trade deals with Mexico and Canada that benefit America. And for the first time in many years, manufacturing jobs are back with a vengeance.

Let's not forget the president nominated and he confirmed two highly qualified originalists, conservative Supreme Court justices who will uphold our constitutional values for decades to come. Dozens of other originalist federal judges have also been confirmed. The president signed sweeping new criminal justice legislation into law. Little Rocket Man is no longer firing rockets over the Sea of Japan. Our hostages are home. The remains of our soldiers from the '50s are now back.

A new summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is now scheduled for Feb. 27 in Vietnam. China's economy is now feeling the heat with new trade restrictions. Russia is being held in check with a series of sanctions. The U.S. embassy in Israel has been relocated to Jerusalem, something so many other presidents promised and never delivered on. And ISIS is on the run.

Needless to say, it has been a very busy and productive two years. Despite this tremendous success, Democrats in attendance at the State of the Union seemed pretty miserable. Grimacing, scowling, sitting on their hands, refusing to stand up, applaud the historically strong state of our union. After eight years of Obama's economy, we had 13 million more Americans on food stamps, eight million more in poverty. And now, we have five million fewer people on food stamps and nd many millions out of poverty. And Democrats refuse to give President Trump credit for anything.

Meanwhile, what are the Democrats offering you -- we the people? Higher taxes, judicial obstruction, open borders, eliminating ICE. They want to keep the disaster of ObamaCare. They want endless investigations into the president and an insane quest for impeachment. This is literally the party of hate -- hate Trump, every second, every minute, every hour, of every day.

As we saw with immigration, with the Democrats, hating Trump is more important than helping the American people and doing their job.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on February 5, 2019.