Sean Hannity: Pelosi is too busy hating Trump to care about shutdowns, furloughed workers and angel moms

In the middle of a partial government shutdown, Speaker Nancy Pelosi was all set to leave on a jet plane -- well, actually a U.S. military plane -- on your dime and embark on a seven-day excursion with other Democratic members of Congress. That is, until President Trump pulled the plug.

In a letter, the president wrote: "Nancy Pelosi, due to the government shutdown, I'm so sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels and Egypt and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the shutdown is over. In light the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I'm sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate.

"I also feel that during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the strong border security movement to end the shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, well, that would certainly be your prerogative. I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous southern border finally receive the attention, funding, and the security it so desperately deserves!”

Keep in mind this letter comes roughly 24 hours after Speaker Pelosi called for the State of the Union to be cancelled because of some phantom concerns about inadequate security, due to the ongoing shutdown. Of course, we now discovered, Nancy Pelosi never, ever -- not once -- reached out to the Department of Homeland Security or the Secret Service before making that announcement.

Both departments have long been planning for the joint address. They were fully prepared, and Nancy Pelosi made up those concerns. Why? Obviously, a political ploy. A political game and a political show, rather than actually negotiating a real border security deal and an opening of the government. She was perfectly happy to take a government-funded plane and a government- funded intercontinental trip, instead of staying in Washington, D.C. and actually doing her job.

Now, keep in mind, her seven-day absence from Washington during this trip would have guaranteed the hundreds of thousands of furloughed federal workers would miss their next paycheck. So, she obviously doesn't care about furloughed workers. She only feigns moral outrage because she had no intention of being there to solve the problem.

On Capitol Hill, the House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy backed up the president's letter 100 percent and rightly so.

"Being Speaker of the House and leaving the country with a shutdown I don't think is appropriate," McCarthy said. "Especially [since] the speaker thinks we shouldn't even have the State of the Union? I think the best thing that could happen is everybody could calm a little bit, get in a room together and put the American people first before their travels and solve the problems."

Remember, again and again, including on Wednesday, Democrats refused to go to the White House at the president's invitation. Remember that weekend when the vice president was staying all weekend to negotiate with Pelosi and Schumer -- they just sent their aides. They didn't want a solution to the problem. So, Leader McCarthy is right. Speaker Pelosi should be embarrassed.

She claims that she cares about furloughed government workers but she tried to postpone shutdown negotiations so she can take her government-funded international trip. She pretends that her fellow Democrats are ready to open the government immediately, but allowed dozens of her colleagues to take that luxurious, lobbyist-paid extravagant tropical vacation to Puerto Rico. They are the ones with lobbyists, corporate executives.

Did Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey look like a man that's worried about furloughed employees of the government as he stood next to a woman in a bikini on the beach? On his all-expense paid vacation? Well, that's only 10 days into the new Congress. Vacation paid, for 10 days in. Nice gig, if you can get it.

So, only a dollar for the wall, and the wall is immoral. Nancy Pelosi pretends that a partial shutdown is a major crisis. Where was she over the Christmas holiday? Vacationing in Hawaii. The president urged her to come to the White House, meet face-to-face to negotiate. He stayed in Washington and gave up his vacation. She obviously doesn't care about the furloughed workers, and she obviously doesn't care about reopening the government.

What's worse, Pelosi doesn't care about the root cause of the shutdown, which is border security. This is, literally, for many Americans a matter of life and death. When angel moms and dads and families -- those that lost loved ones at the hands of illegal immigrants -- went to her office to visit with Speaker Pelosi, she was in the office. But she refused to come out and even meet with them.

So, Nancy Pelosi is obviously paying politics with the safety, the security, of all Americans, all because she just hates Donald Trump. Remember, Democrats sounded like Donald Trump four years ago. So, yes, it might be pretty easy to make this up on fake news CNN and their friends in the Democratic Party and to call border security a "manufactured crisis." Really? Manufactured? Tell that to the face of angel moms and dads, all of whom lost their kids because of illegal immigration and sanctuary policies.

The facts paint a very different picture. Over the past two years, approximately 4,000 criminal aliens have been arrested for homicide; 30,000 for sex crimes; over 100,000 for violent assaults. In just 2018 alone, 17,000 individuals with criminal records were apprehended trying to cross the border. We also saw a 122 percent increase in fentanyl being smuggled across our southern border. Americans are dying every day from overdoses, at least 300. Over the last few weeks, over 20,000 children were smuggled or trafficked into the United States.

Angel moms are never going to see their kids again. That's permanent separation. Remember the Democrats? They seem to care about the issue of child separation, but only when they could politically bludgeon President Trump, who, in the end, fixed that problem, one that he inherited from their beloved Barack Obama. They never criticized him.

Some victims will never recover. But this doesn't impact Democrats who are safe and secure on Capitol Hill, living it up or taking junkets to Puerto Rico. That's why many of them have no problem calling border walls -- walls that protect both sides of the border -- immoral. It’s easy to play politics when you are not impacted, when you are not affected. When it hasn't been your family.

And that's probably why Nancy Pelosi's district has now become covered in human feces and needles, while she's up there in Washington, D.C., raising money, playing politics without tackling any serious important issues. That's Pelosi's district, a liberal utopia. Pretty despicable.

Now, given that Nancy Pelosi's massive net worth -- she and her husband are worth over $30 million -- she could take some of that money, build a homeless shelter in her district so that homeless people maybe can get a bite to eat, maybe sleep, take a shower, use bathroom facilities. Why not fix the problem in her district? Oh, that's right. Liberals are only generous with other people's money. Forgot that.

Nancy Pelosi is too busy hating Donald Trump. She is too busy calling walls that would protect this country from 90 percent of the heroin that comes through our southern border immoral.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on January 17, 2019.

