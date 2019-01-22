Sean Hannity: Kamala Harris' presidential bid proves a new radical wing has taken over the Democratic Party

A new radical wing has now taken over the Democratic Party, pushing an agenda of open borders, higher taxes, more government control of your life. And on Monday, California Sen. Kamala Harris became the latest to enter 2020 presidential race.

While her campaign kickoff focused on so-called unity and justice, bumper stickers, and platitudes, her comments as a sitting senator have been some of the most despicable in Washington. Remember when she compared brave Border Patrol and ICE agents to the Ku Klux Klan? During a hearing, she asked acting ICE Director Ron Vitiello whether he understood the "parallels" on how people perceive ICE and the KKK.

And it gets far worse. Remember when Harris got busted for releasing deceptively edited video to smear Justice Kavanaugh and push the anti- Catholic bigotry by grilling one of President Trump's judicial nominees over belonging to the Knights of Columbus? How is this in any way unified? How is this good for the country?

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is also literally staking out her socialist agenda to try and win loyalty from the base of the far left Democratic Party. Now Gillibrand appears to be learning from her mentor, Hillary Clinton, about the power of flipping and flopping to try and win votes.

Harris is not just facing criticism from the right. She is even facing opposition for not being progressive enough. But Sen. Harris isn't the only troubling Democratic candidate.

For example, this week she told the New York Daily News that she now favors giving illegal immigrants' drivers' licenses, after coming out against that in 2007. During an interview on ABC on Sunday, she was pressed about her stark shift on immigration, but offered few specifics for the change.

Now, like I've been saying, this is all going to get much crazier. But we're going to give you a front row seat. It will be entertaining.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on January 21, 2019.