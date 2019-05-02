Sean Hannity: Here's the biggest headline to come out of the Barr's Senate hearing (that no one will report)

Let me give you a quick headline from Attorney General William Barr's Senate hearing on Wednesday that nobody else will report: The Mueller witch hunt is completely over. It is done.

Nobody listens to the attorney general. And yes, Attorney General William Barr admitted during Wednesday's heariing everything we have reported the last two years and that full criminal investigations into the Deep State actors in the Clinton email scandal and FISA warrant controversy are now just beginning. Imagine that, a talk show host is right and so many in the fake news industry are wrong.

Attorney General Barr will not head back to Capitol Hill on Thursday to be grilled by Jerry Nadler's lawyers because the New York Democrat is too weak to question him himself. And of course, predictably, there's more breathless hysteria and selective moral outrage from the left. They are desperately trying to revive what is now a dead, fake, phony narrative.

The Mueller witch hunt is over. Don't let nobody else fool you. They can talk about it until the cows come home.

The Russia collusion narrative is finished. The hate-Trump media mob were wrong. They lied to the American people, and they continue to lie to the American people. They perpetrated a hoax. They pushed conspiracy theories. They lost and Operation Crossfire Hurricane has now turned into Operation Boomerang. Barr will bring equal justice and equal application of our laws to the American people.

Mark Levin and Rush Limbaugh on talk radio and an ensemble cast on "Hannity" and a few others on Fox News, like Laura Ingraham, Tucker Carlson and "Fox & Friends" have all been right for two years. So many others have gotten it dead wrong. They missed the biggest story in their lifetimes, and we can confirm the criminal investigations of the Deep State are, in fact, underway, in a major way.

That is the biggest headline to come out of Attorney General Barr's testimony on Wednesday -- and I promise you, no one else is reporting it.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue from "Hannity" on May 1, 2019.