Sean Hannity: Good riddance to James Comey, a national embarrassment

James Comey, the now-former FBI director, was lucky that President Trump kept him around as long as he did, given his unhinged and very erratic behavior. He had become a national embarrassment.

Comey failed the American people on a spectacular level. At every turn, he disrespected the Constitution and showed he does not care about the equal application of the rule of law. He stood by while our Fourth Amendment rights were trampled. Worst of all, he created a two-tiered justice system, one for Hillary and Bill Clinton, and one for the rest of America.

Consider the facts. Hillary Clinton used a private email server to circumvent congressional oversight and sunshine laws. That server contained top-secret special access programs -- in other words, the highest level of classified information on her computer. She deleted over 30,000 emails on that computer, claiming they were personal.

Back in July, when Comey made his big announcement on Hillary Clinton and the investigation, he acknowledged all of these facts. In doing so, he acknowledged that crimes had been committed. After noting that hundreds of emails found on the unsecured server were classified or top secret, Comey told us why it was such a dangerous situation.

“None of these emails should have been on any kind of unclassified system,” he said. “But their presence is especially concerning because all of these emails were housed on unclassified personal servers, not even supported by full- time security staff, like those found at agencies and departments of the United States government or even with a commercial email service like Gmail.”

In 13 minutes, Comey laid out an airtight legal case against Hillary Clinton. And then, inexplicably, he let her off the hook. Comey completely ignored all the laws that Hillary Clinton broke. If you or I had done anything close to what Hillary Clinton did, we would be perp walked, fingerprinted, mugshotted and put in jail.

In the end, Comey proved himself to be nothing more than a political hack. Was it because Comey thought Hillary was going to win and become the president? Did he like the power of holding the trajectory of the election in his hands? We may never know.

But we do know there was more than enough to drop the hammer on the Clintons. Through the Clinton Foundation, they lined their pockets with millions of dollars -- while Hillary was serving as secretary of state. Comey sat on the sidelines, despite overwhelming evidence. And Clinton even give up 20 percent of this nation's uranium to Vladimir Putin in this corrupt Uranium One deal. She personally, as secretary of state, had to sign off.

Like the alt-left, destroy-Trump propaganda media, Comey gave Clinton a pass. But there was no pass for Gen. Michael Flynn, who was spied on, had his identity unmasked and his name leaked to the press. Whomever did that committed a felony, but Comey was remarkably uncurious about getting to the bottom of that one.

Former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, the Department of Justice lawyer who refused to enforce President Trump’s travel ban, is one of a few people who was in a position to leak that information about Flynn. Comey never talked to her about it.

About the only investigation Comey ever seemed to get excited about is the one into supposed Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. No evidence has come to light, but Comey told anyone who would listen that he was on the case.

In his letter firing Comey, the president revealed Comey told him on three separate occasions he's not being investigated. Why didn't the FBI director tell us that? Especially since he was so quick to divulge information exonerating Hillary Clinton.

To James Comey, good riddance. You deserve everything you got.

Adapted from Sean Hannity's monologue on "Hannity," May 9, 2017

