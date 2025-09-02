Saudi Arabia's disruptor, Taylor Swift's love story, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
Sean Hannity: The Left’s rush to blame Republicans for every tragedy is ‘pathetic, but predictable’ Video

Sean Hannity: The Left’s rush to blame Republicans for every tragedy is ‘pathetic, but predictable’

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down the Democratic Party’s reaction to the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host breaks down the Democratic Party’s reaction to the Minneapolis Catholic school shooting. Continue watching…

HUGH HEWITT – President Trump and the Posse Comitatus Act. Continue reading…

OUTRAGE THEATER – Democrats are making a critical mistake — and voters are letting them know. Continue reading…

JAMES CARVILLE – Democrats can lead on stopping crime. A Virginia candidate knows the way. Continue reading…

SAUDI ARABIA'S DISRUPTOR – How MBS rewired the Kingdom in 10 short years. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how some dismiss that Minneapolis Catholic church shooting was a ‘religious hate crime’. Continue watching…

Some dismiss that Minneapolis Catholic church shooting was a ‘religious hate crime’: Raymond Arroyo Video

LOVE STORY – The left said marriage was dead. Taylor Swift just endorsed it. Continue reading…

AUGUST'S WILDEST STORIES – Demon rabbits, Taylor and Travis, hot dog havoc. Continue reading…

SAYING NO TO IVY – I rejected Yale for a small Bible college. My life and faith are better for it. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

