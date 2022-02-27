Russia vs Ukraine on social media – Zelenskyy and his people winning on that front

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is winning the social media war. When he appears by the dawn’s early light from Kyiv, the world knows Vladimir Putin hasn't taken down Ukraine yet.

Russia's attack on Ukraine is the first major military confrontation of the social media age. The gut reactions brought to you by social media are a whole new factor impacting the war strategy of both Ukraine and Russia.

Hint: Ukraine’s doing much better.

THREE WAYS TO STOP PUTIN'S NEXT POWER GRAB

While armies have used information warfare for ages, the world has never seen this many videos and pictures of a war zone up close and coming at you so fast. On Twitter, @RALee85 posted a TikTok of a Russian Mi-24 attack helicopter engaging a Ukrainian self-propelled air defense missile battery on a highway near Kyiv, and then @hengenahm added the geolocation coordinates.

Granted, it’s hard to form an overall assessment of the campaign from the thousands of battle clips. There’s so much information it’s impossible to digest or verify it all.

But the videos of destroyed equipment tell a tale. You see Ukraine fighting back. You see that Russia’s savage attack is not moving as fast as Putin hoped. The Pentagon said Saturday resistance is greater than the Russians expected. Social media images of destroyed Russian equipment make you believe that's true.

But there’s much, much more to the social media story. You've got posts from three groups: the Russian invaders, Ukraine's defenders and the bystanders. The bystanders are by far the biggest group. Their posts are a huge amorphous collection of war images culled from TikTok and other uploads and curated to Twitter and other sites where journalists and analysts take note. Let's not be naïve. Obviously, the bystander posts include a mix of items from concerned citizens and propagandists for both sides.

Social media gives the advantage to Ukraine, and rightly so.

But here’s what’s amazing: the effect is powerful for Ukraine, not Russia. Smoke, fire, destruction, tearful soldiers, and suffering fuel the world's outrage at Putin’s unprovoked invasion. Social media gives the advantage to Ukraine, and rightly so.

Next consider the masterful images from Ukraine’s officials. Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitsckho, former heavyweight champion, checks in on Instagram. Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba posts damage photos on Twitter.

Top of the lot is Zelenskyy. Remember Zelenskyy was a successful comedian and TV actor before he was elected president of Ukraine in 2019. In his hit TV show he played a history teacher elected president of Ukraine because people were fed up with the establishment. Then he ran for president for real. Before that, Zelensky did stand-up mocking Russian tourists in Crimea. You can see why Putin hates him.

Zelenskyy knows how to work the camera and his audience. Video clips of him from Kyiv are swaying the world to his side. A week ago, Ukraine seemed far, far away. Now millions around the world are personally invested in the safety of Zelenskyy and the citizens of Ukraine.

That brings us to social media Player Number 3, the Russians. Hopeless. Russia’s early social media plan was to push out video of its military equipment massing at the border, all shot and released by the Russian defense ministry. I’ve never seen so much up-close footage of nasty Russian S-400 air defenses and tanks and trucks with their invasion markings.

However, Russia’s pre-war media blitz failed to intimidate Ukraine or NATO into concessions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now madman Putin’s heavy-handed Soviet-style propaganda about Nazis in Ukraine is backfiring again.

Putin’s been in power for 20 years, way before the iPhone era. Maybe no one told the 69-year-old autocrat that world events now get real on Instagram. Did he not realize the world would resent seeing Russian forces kill and destroy for no reason?

The strategic value of social media is real. Military analysts have known that open-source intelligence – nicknamed OSINT – would soon be right up there with satellite photos as another insight on the bad guys. But few predicted the big advantage social media would give to Ukraine’s defenders.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What’s harder to judge is whether social media posts are having much impact on the diplomat crowd and the implementation of sanctions.

Of course, Twitter won’t stop tanks. Social media can't protect Ukraine and its people against Russian firepower. But if Ukraine holds out, historians may soon say social media helped buy Zelenskyy the time and support needed to deny Putin the win.