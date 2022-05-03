Expand / Collapse search
Published

Roe v Wade leak is judicial destruction, Biden's millenial bribe

Lynne Jordal Martin
By Lynne Jordal Martin | Fox News
Tucker: The war in Ukraine has nothing to do with Ukraine Video

Fox News host gives his take on the real motivation behind U.S. involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – The war in Ukraine is designed to cause regime change in Moscow. They want to topple the Russian government. That would be payback for the 2016 election. Continue reading…

JUDICIAL DESTRUCTION – The starting point in pushing back against this historically bad moment for our country needs to be a united Supreme Court… Continue reading… 

INVESTIGATE LEAK AS A CRIME – The Supreme Court’s norms and protocols impose a duty of confidentiality on the justices, their clerks and staff. Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – Let's celebrate work and the people who do it. Continue reading…

BIDEN'S MILLENIAL BRIBE – Realizing that his noxious policies have caused his party to stare down the barrel of a historic loss in the November elections, Biden and Democrats are now desperately trying to bribe millennials and "Gen Z" voters by forgiving what they owe. Continue reading…

Both NBC and CNN are propaganda arms for DNC: Hannity Video

MELANIA TRUMP & REP. JACKIE WALORSKI  – We must work together to build a framework for long-term economic stability and success—including for older foster youth and those aging out of the foster care system. Continue reading…

SKIP WOKE DISNEY, HEAD TO A NATIONAL PARK – The momentary thrill of being jerked out of a fake Matterhorn for a quick, wet landing does not begin to awaken the senses like nature at its finest. Continue reading… 

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Scary Poppins Check out all of our political cartoons.

 Scary Poppins 05.03.22

Lynne Jordal Martin is Senior Opinion Editor for Fox News Digital.