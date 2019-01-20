RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel: Trump has delivered two historic years of promises made, promises kept

Exactly two years ago Sunday, President Trump told the world when he took the oath of office: “January 20th, 2017 will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.”

From the day he was inaugurated, President Trump set out to make our country better off than it was before.

On Sunday, as we mark the second anniversary of those inaugural words, we reflect on the historic results this administration has brought to Americans from coast to coast – and the promises this president continues to honor to the men and women of this country.

Take today’s booming economy, for example. Gross domestic product growth is cranking at a nearly 3 percent annual rate, and even reached a 4.2 percent annual rate in the second quarter of last year. This is a feat that former President Obama famously claimed that “President Trump would need a magic wand” to accomplish.

But President Trump does not need magic to get results for American workers and families. He and Republicans in Congress delivered the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which resulted in pay raises, bonuses, and benefits for millions of Americans. The legislation simplified the federal tax code and encouraged entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.

Thanks to this administration’s pro-growth policies, over 4.5 million new jobs have been added to the workforce. The unemployment rate remains at 3.9 percent, near its lowest in 50 years. The number of people on food stamps is near an eight-year low.

Communities across the country have felt the impact of our stronger economy: African-American, Asian-American and Hispanic-American unemployment have all hit record lows under this president’s leadership.

President Trump negotiated a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada to protect American workers and intellectual property while increasing American exports. He is holding our trading partners accountable for unfair practices and pursuing deals that support domestic industries, including steel and aluminum.

Meanwhile, the president expanded veterans’ access to quality health care, including mental health treatment and suicide prevention, and secured $716 billion in defense funding to continue to rebuild our military.

Thanks to renewed American leadership in the world, nearly all ISIS-held territories have been liberated. Corrupt regimes in Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela have been sanctioned.

The Trump administration withdrew from a dangerous nuclear deal with Iran, began negotiations to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, encouraged NATO members to increase their defense spending, and secured the release of American citizens who were wrongfully detained abroad – including three Americans who had been imprisoned in North Korea.

Americans have watched Democrats sit on their hands time and again instead of coming to the table and working with Republicans and President Trump to deliver results for this country.

The safety and well-being of the American people remain at the forefront of the Trump administration’s agenda. Law enforcement now has the resources to hire more officers, buy equipment, fight violent crime, and crack down on dangerous street gangs like MS-13.

The president recently signed into law the bipartisan First Step Act, which reforms our criminal justice system to reduce recidivism and keep violent criminals out of our neighborhoods.

Declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency, the president secured $6 billion in funding to fight the epidemic. He is committed to stopping the flow of harmful drugs into our country by securing our southern border, where just last year U.S. Border Patrol seized 282,000 pounds of cocaine, 248,000 pounds of methamphetamine, 6,500 pounds of heroin, and 2,400 pounds of fentanyl.

President Trump stands firm in his call for a border barrier to keep American communities safe from these illicit substances and reduce illegal immigration.

Meanwhile, Democrats have done nothing to help the American people over the past two years and have no accomplishments to speak of. Today, they continue to hold government funding hostage rather than work with the administration to secure our border and safeguard our country.

In an address to the nation from the White House on Saturday, the president proposed a reasonable good-faith compromise to Democrats to protect 1 million immigrants from deportation for three years in exchange for $5.7 billion in funding for the border barrier needed for our national security. Sadly for our country, Democratic congressional leaders rejected the president’s compromise proposal immediately.

President Trump will not be deterred from doing what is right for the American people. As he enters the third year of his presidency, there is much more success still to come, and many more promises to be fulfilled for our future.

We will continue to be inspired by his inaugural words: “Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America.”

