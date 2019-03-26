Expand / Collapse search
Rich Lowry: The media took it as a sign of guilt when Trump acted like an innocent man

Rich Lowry
By Rich Lowry | New York Post
The release of Robert Mueller’s finding that Donald Trump didn’t collude with Russia should settle a question his critics -- and, quietly, some of his allies -- have asked repeatedly over the last two years: Why was he acting so guilty?

It turns out that he was acting innocent, only in a typically combative, over-the-top Trump fashion.

NEW YORK POST: DON’T EXPECT ANY MEDIA MEA CULPAS FOR THE ‘COLLUSION’ DELUSION

The left and the media were never willing to credit the idea that Trump sincerely believed that he was being treated unfairly -- because he was.

When Trump said in his infamous Lester Holt interview that he fired James Comey because the Trump-Russia thing “is a made-up story,” he wasn’t confessing to obstruction of justice, he was stating a fact that the Mueller probe would establish 2,800 subpoenas and 500 search warrants later.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.

Rich Lowry is editor of The National Review. He is the author of the new book "Lincoln Unbound: How an Ambitious Young Railsplitter Saved the American Dream--and How We Can Do It Again" Broadside Books (June 11, 2013).