Rich Lowry: Beto O'Rourke, Illhan Omar -- The blame America first movement is alive and well and picking up steam

Rich Lowry
By Rich Lowry | New York Post
Beto O’Rourke — the losing Texas candidate for the U.S. Senate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate — had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole.

The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville last week: “This country was founded on white supremacy. And every single structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression.”

Just in case the newcomers were inclined to believe that they had escaped to the greatest country on Earth — an open, dynamic, generous society that, whatever their struggles now, will afford them opportunities unimaginable back home — Beto was there to tell them of all its sins.

He had made himself into an instrument of woke assimilation.

Rich Lowry is editor of The National Review. He is the author of the new book "Lincoln Unbound: How an Ambitious Young Railsplitter Saved the American Dream--and How We Can Do It Again" Broadside Books (June 11, 2013).