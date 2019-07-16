Rich Lowry: Beto O'Rourke, Illhan Omar -- The blame America first movement is alive and well and picking up steam

Beto O’Rourke — the losing Texas candidate for the U.S. Senate who bootstrapped his way into becoming a losing presidential candidate — had a message for refugees who had come to America: Your new country is a hellhole.

The former congressman told a roundtable of refugees and immigrants in Nashville last week: “This country was founded on white supremacy. And every single structure that we have in this country still reflects the legacy of slavery and segregation and Jim Crow and suppression.”

BETO O'ROURKE TRAVELS ACROSS MEXICO BORDER, MEETS WITH ASYLUM SEEKERS

Just in case the newcomers were inclined to believe that they had escaped to the greatest country on Earth — an open, dynamic, generous society that, whatever their struggles now, will afford them opportunities unimaginable back home — Beto was there to tell them of all its sins.

He had made himself into an instrument of woke assimilation.

TO KEEP READING IN THE NEW YORK POST, CLICK HERE.