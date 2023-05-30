Republicans win on debt ceiling, kicking cancel culture to the curb and more Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

JESSE WATTERS – The U.S. has now ‘traded excellence’ for diversity, equity and inclusion… Continue watching…

OUTRAGEOUS! – Taxpayers will pay Randi Weingarten a pension because of government's special deals with unions… Continue reading…

NEWT GINGRICH – Republicans win on the debt ceiling: Here's why House GOP should support deal… Continue reading…

DON'T FORGET OUR VETS – Remember to check on vets and active duty troops still with us as suicides spike… Continue reading…

STEVE FORBES – Congress must fight for train safety and not get railroaded by unions… Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Free speech rights survived epic challenge from man who tried to monkey with them in 'Trial of the Century'… Continue reading…

PAGING WOODWARD & BERNSTEIN – Corrupt media protects corrupt establishment and nary a Woodward or Bernstein in sight… Continue reading…

WATCH: KARL ROVE – DeSantis has adopted a ‘winning strategy’ in Iowa… See the video…

SHOCK TO THE SYSTEM – Biden's radical green energy policies strain our electric grids. Here's how bad it will get if they continue… Continue reading…

VIDEO OF THE DAY – Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights the wins Republicans have racked up during Biden’s presidency and how the Democratic Party has little to offer voters… Watch now...

WHAT THE HECK? – Bud Light, Target, haven't the Dodgers learned anything? As a sports team owner, I know better… Continue reading…

DEROY MURDOCK – Bigoted Dems ignore Tim Scott's character and instead attack color of his skin… Continue reading…

REMEMBERING TIM KELLER – 5 things Pastor Tim Keller taught me before he passed… Continue reading…

WATCH: TIO HARDIMAN – Chicago's Memorial Day gun violence was 'just an average day'… See the video…

FIGHTING BACK – Dave Chappelle, NYC nurse find right way to kick cancel culture to the curb… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – John Fetterman's Senate attire Check out all of our political cartoons...